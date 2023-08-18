Highlights

Everton boss Sean Dyche is 'pushing' to get a deal over the line for a highly-rated young attacker who shone in the Premier League last term, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news involving Everton?

The Toffees lost out on the opening day of the campaign to Fulham at Goodison Park by a scoreline of 1-0 and lacked a cutting edge in attack, which has been a familiar theme of their performances over the last year or so, as per Sky Sports.

Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Jack Harrison and Ashley Young have been brought into the club this summer and the first three will hope they can help to raise the levels of offensive impetus on Merseyside, as per Transfermarkt.

Everton look keen to bring another striker into the building and Southampton striker Che Adams has an 'agreement in principle' over personal terms at the club, according to Football Insider.

Southampton have received a bid of £12 million for the Scotland international from Everton; however, it is believed that they want to recoup £15 million before sanctioning his exit from St Mary's Stadium.

In other news, Sky Sports Transfer Centre have reported that the Blues have submitted a proposal worth £25 million for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto.

Nevertheless, Corriere dello Sport via The Liverpool Echo claim that that offer has been rejected and Everton may need to up the stakes if they want to land the Italy international.

Across his time at Elland Road, Gnonto has made 29 appearances for Leeds United in all competitions, registering four goals and four assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano has indicated that Gnonto is 'desperate' to leave Leeds United to move to Goodison Park.

Romano stated: "Gnonto remains a target, for sure. The player is desperate for the move and, in one sense, fighting to join the club because he really appreciates the possibility.

"He knows that Everton are pushing to sign him, and he's pushing on his side with Leeds. But Leeds are not moving from their position and they don't want to sell the player.

"It's a tense, complicated situation now. But I think there is still a chance to see Gnonto joining Everton this summer because the player really wants to make this move happen."

What else could occur at Everton this window?

Transfer guru Romano has issued an update involving Everton's interest in Porto winger Goncalo Borges on Twitter X, stating: "West Ham and Everton are interested in Porto winger Gonçalo Borges as deal for final days of the transfer window. 2001 born winger, attracting interest as could be on the move."

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has also emerged as a target for the Toffees and is in the final year of his deal at Turf Moor; however, Dyche will need to fend off competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough to sign the Warrington-born ace, TEAMtalk understands.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is not a target for Everton this window despite reports suggesting he could be brought in to provide competition for Jordan Pickford, as per The Liverpool Echo.

Everton are 'hopeful' they can finalise an agreement to land Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana before the close of play in the market, as per The Guardian.