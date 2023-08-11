Highlights

Everton are finding it difficult to sign a key summer transfer target as he is 'not convinced' by Sean Dyche's project at Goodison Park, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Will Everton finally find a solution this window?

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has issued an update on the state of play surrounding Gnonto at present and has indicated that Leeds United are unwilling to sell their star man, stating on Twitter X: For Gnonto at the moment the @LUFC is not open to the sale: the possibility of a loan remains standing in the last days of the market (@AVFCOfficial and @Everton concerned)."

Earlier in the window, Everton saw a bid in the region of £15 million for the Italy international rebuffed by Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, who is keen to keep the 19-year-old at Elland Road after losing several key men this summer owing to relegation release clauses, as per The Daily Mail.

As per The Yorkshire Evening Post, Gnonto was absent from Leeds United's 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup and Whites' boss Farke refused to be drawn on the reason for his omission other than it was not due to an injury concern, saying in his post-match press conference: “Willy was not available today. No [not injured], not available. Listen, in general you know I'm always open and honest and give you a pretty transparent answer."

FootballTransfers indicate that Everton have 'laid the groundwork' to try and bring Gnonto to Goodison Park and the outlet claim that finding an agreement on personal terms with the youngster will not prove to be problematic.

Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has been mentioned as an alternative to Gnonto and Paris Saint-Germain prospect Hugo Ekitike has been rumoured as another target.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti thinks that Everton being able to convince Gnonto to move to Merseyside may prove to be a difficult task.

Galetti stated: "Everton are active on multiple negotiations, for example Gnonto, one of the attacking targets. At the moment, it’s getting complicated.

"The Leeds United player is not convinced that Everton is the right destination for his next career step. It’s an important step in his career.”

What next for Everton?

Everton are active in the market as boss Dyche looks for reinforcements to ensure that his side aren't dragged into another relegation battle this time around.

Portugal youth international Youssef Chermiti will officially become an Everton player very soon as his medical examination is ongoing and contract signatures have been drawn up with Sporting Clube de Portugal, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton striker Che Adams and Leicester City forward Patson Daka have also been rumoured as targets for Everton as Dyche looks to double down on his depth in the forward areas between now and the end of the window, according to BBC Sport.

Journalist Paul Brown has indicated to GIVEMESPORT that he expects Everton midfielder James Garner to gain a lot of first-team minutes in 2023/24 and has heard 'good things about him from the coaching staff there' regarding his performances in training.