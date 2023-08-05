Highlights Everton are negotiating with Leeds United over the transfer of Wilfried Gnonto to strengthen their frontline.

Gnonto impressed for Leeds despite their relegation, praised for his speed, directness, and powerful finish.

With the potential addition of Gnonto and Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti, Everton aims to revitalize their attacking prowess.

Everton are still in negotiations with Leeds United over the transfer of Wilfried Gnonto, with manager Sean Dyche looking to reform his flagging frontline.

Who are Everton signing this summer?

The Toffees have completed deals for Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma - on loan - this summer, with a £13m deal also nearing completion for Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti.

After finishing the 2022/23 Premier League season as the second-lowest scorers, Dyche will be hoping to restore the squad's attacking verve and, as such, is hoping to finalise a swoop for Gnonto, who impressed for Leeds despite their relegation.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, there is optimism that the Blues can complete a deal for the Italy international, claiming that the outfits are only €2m (£1.7m) apart in their valuations, with Leeds demanding €22m (£19m) for the 19-year-old.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

Gnonto joined the fold at Elland Road one year ago, completing a £4m transfer from Swiss outfit Zurich and impressing with his speed and directness.

The teenage talent would only score four goals and supply four assists from 28 outings across all competitions, but this did not stop him earning praise for his "electric pace, stature, low centre of gravity, mobility, bravery and powerful finish" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

A dynamic and flexible forward, Gnonto can play across the frontline but most often finds a home on the left flank, though he has been known to start up front on several occasions.

Due to this, he could be viewed as the dream heir to Richarlison's throne at Goodison Park, with the mercurial Brazilian gem completing a £60m transfer to Tottenham Hotspur last year after scoring 53 goals and providing 14 assists from 152 games in Everton blue.

Richarlison, aged 26, has been described as "relentless" by reporter Joe Strange, which enriches the argument that Gnonto could be an apt successor after the 12-cap Italy starlet was dubbed a "pocket rocket" for his energy and enthusiasm by pundit Tam McManus.

The question is: could Gnonto gel with the Toffees attack to hand Dyche a new, refined strike force? Well, with the imposing 6 foot 4 striker that is Chermiti on his way to Merseyside, Everton could unearth a new partnership reminiscent of the days when aerially adept Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison served as the side's talismanic duo.

Calvert-Lewin has missed 30 matches due to injury over the past two campaigns, but scored 29 goals across the two prior league campaigns (2019-2021), and was praised as a "monster" by Kulig for his physicality and swagger on the pitch.

Coinciding with this period, Richarlison would score 20 goals and provide six assists from - primarily - the left flank.

Despite his present woes, the 11-cap England international still ranks among the top 8% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues for aerial wins per 90, as per FBref.

Chermiti can blossom into a first-class forward under Dyche's wing, whose management style focuses heavily on winning aerial battles and utilising crossing and set-piece techniques, especially after journalist Zach Lowy said that the "raw diamond" is "much like" Calvert-Lewin.

With Gnonto barrelling forward and carving out openings in the final third - he ranks among the top 16% of attacking midfielders and wingers for progressive carries per 90 - and Chermiti finding his feet and role as a towering offensive focal point, Everton could yet restore the fluidity and ferocity of their frontline.

Both prospects remain in their teenage years, and while caution is important - taking care not to heap a burden too great on characters yet to harness the full scale of their potential - it is an exciting prospect for the devoted Toffees support when considering just what might be in store in the future.