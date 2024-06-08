As Amadou Onana's future remains in doubt, Everton are now reportedly willing to pay £17m to land a midfield reinforcement for Sean Dyche in the summer transfer window.

Everton transfer news

With the Toffees potentially left in a position in which they need to sell before they can buy this summer if they fail to secure a takeover, Onana could be heading for the exit door. The Belgian has reportedly attracted the attention of both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who would have to pay £50m to secure his signature in the coming months.

The midfielder's exit may also see Jarrad Branthwaite stay put in what could be a major boost for Dyche this summer. The young defender was unlucky to miss out on Gareth Southgate's final England squad for Euro 2024 following Harry Maguire's injury and may soon shift his focus back towards pre-season on Merseyside.

If Onana does leave, meanwhile, then the Toffees will be in need of a cheaper replacement, which is where one particular transfer target could come in. According to Rudy Galetti for TeamTalk, Everton are willing to pay €20m (£17m) to sign Matteo Guendouzi this summer and have already made an approach but are short of Lazio's €30m (£26m) asking price for the former Arsenal midfielder.

With Aston Villa and other Premier League clubs reportedly interested in the Frenchman, it is a price that Everton may need to match if they want to win the race to sign a potential replacement for Onana. Given their current financial position, however, that extra £9m may prove to be too much compared to what is now a Champions League side in Aston Villa.

A player with Premier League experience and an FA Cup winner at Arsenal who is still only 25 years old, it must be said that Guendouzi certainly represents a solid option though.

"Great" Guendouzi may have unfinished business in England

After falling out of favour at Arsenal, Guendouzi left England with more of a whimper than anything else, but he now seemingly has the chance to make up for lost time and return to haunt his former club in the Premier League. Whether that's with Everton or Aston Villa, the Frenchman certainly looks ready for a return this summer.

League stats 23/24 (FBref) Matteo Guendouzi Amadou Onana Progressive Carries 48 21 Progressive Passes 120 107 Tackles Won 15 38 Ball Recoveries 121 160

Likely offering Everton a different dynamic at the heart of midfield, with his ability to carry the ball, Guendouzi could slot into Dyche's side with relative ease to replace Onana in the event that the Belgian departs. It's little surprise that the FA Cup winner has earned plenty of praise from some of his former clubs, with former Hertha Berlin sporting director Arne Friedrich saying via The Evening Standard: "When you talk about Guendouzi and see his skills, you realise that he is a great player.

"I’ve also read that he had problems at Arsenal but here he behaves very well. He puts all of himself on the field. He is a great professional. Guendouzi’s situation confirms that we must always understand how to help the players, with a talent like him it is worth it.”