The Merseyside derby is one of the biggest historical games in English football. Two massive clubs - and two of the most successful we've ever seen - duel it out for local pride.

But one team has utterly dominated this fixture over the Premier League era - Liverpool. In fact, Everton rarely get wins against their biggest rivals, with just 10 since the big rebrand in 1992.

Everton will go for number 11 this month as they head to Anfield and we at Football FanCast thought it was a great time to list all 10 of these wins to see just how the Toffees have done the job in the past.

10 Everton 1-0 Liverpool - December 1992

Everton and Liverpool were the two most successful sides of the 1980s. Aston Villa and Arsenal won one each in that decade, with the Toffees claiming two and the Reds the rest. By the time 1990 rolled around, Liverpool had more titles than anyone in history - 18 - while Everton were joint-second (with Arsenal) on nine.

In other words, these two were giants at the start of the Premier League era. Neither could possibly have predicted they'd embark on quite the title droughts they have done.

So when the two sides first met under the PL banner, Everton scored what seemed to be a huge win. The Reds took the lead on 62 minutes through defender Mark Wright, only for Mo Johnston to equalise within a minute.

Peter Beardsley, the former Liverpool title-winner, then popped up with a winner with six minutes to play. As it turned out, though, neither side really challenged for anything in the first Premier League season. The Toffees finished a lowly 13th, while the Reds fell to 6th.

9 Everton 2-0 Liverpool - September 1993

Fast-forward a year and Everton once again got the better of Liverpool at Goodison Park. And once again, they bagged a goal with just a few minutes to play - Tony Cottee scoring on 85.

But this time, it was merely to wrap up a win that saw Mark Ward put them up inside half an hour. It was a big win that kept them up at the top of the table - they'd started the fixture in 4th.

However, the Toffees would tumble down the table over the course of the season and finished 17th in the 22-team league. That was their lowest position for a very, very long time.

8 Everton 2-0 Liverpool - November 1994

That's right, folks - three Premier League seasons, three Everton wins. They won the first trio of Goodison fixtures of the new era and even managed back-to-back clean sheets with this one.

Duncan Ferguson put the Toffees up before the hour mark and Paul Rideout would seal the win over new Liverpool boss Roy Evans. It was a win Everton desperately needed, too - they sat at the bottom of the Premier League going into this. Liverpool were fourth, which was also where they'd finish the season.

And it's worth noting that while a win over Liverpool has been the highlight of most Everton seasons since, that wasn't the case here. They'd finish the season by winning the FA Cup as Paul Rideout sealed a 1-0 win at Wembley over Manchester United.

That, however, remains their most recent trophy.

7 Liverpool 1-2 Everton - November 1995

No, seriously. This made it four straight years that Everton won the opening Merseyside derby of the season. Not only that, but this was what has become the rarest of rares - a win at Anfield.

Andrei Kanchelskis did the damage, scoring a historic brace at Liverpool's ground. Robbie Fowler replied with an 89th-minute consolation but it wasn't enough. The 2-1 win secured Everton's first at Anfield since 1987 and their first in the league since 1986.

It was part of a big season for the Toffees, too. They capitalised on their FA Cup win by flying up the league, finishing 6th - a huge jump on their 17th and 15th-placed finishes the prior two years.

6 Everton 2-0 Liverpool - October 1997

Everton took a break from beating Liverpool in the opening Merseyside derby in 1996 but picked things up again in 1997. Neil Ruddock scored an own goal that handed them the lead, with Danny Cadamarteri wrapping things up on 75 minutes for 2-0.

And now we'll take a second to appreciate the run Everton went on here. This was their final win in a nine-game unbeaten Premier League run against Liverpool in the 90s. Yes, only three of those had been wins but that kind of record is unheard of against the Reds.

Things would soon feel a lot different, of course, but after this win, Everton were on a run where they simply had Liverpool's number.

5 Liverpool 0-1 Everton - September 1999

What a mad game this was. Everton stole the headlines here, with Kevin Campbell's fourth-minute strike settling the goals. Not that the game was a quiet one.

Liverpool goalkeeper Sander Westerveld and Everton's Francis Jeffers were both sent-off for a clash on 74 minutes. Steven Gerrard, who came on as a second-half substitute for the Reds, then received his marching orders in stoppage time for an awful challenge.

Simply one of Liverpool's worst Premier League days, in other words. This was also the 15th Premier League fixture between the two. Everton had managed six wins in that span, Liverpool just three.

However, this was also a bit of a turning point. Everton wouldn't win in this fixture again until 2004, as Liverpool were revitalised under Gerard Houllier. More incredibly, there wouldn't be another win at Anfield by the blue side until 2021 - 22 years later. In fact, this remains the last time Everton won at Anfield in front of a crowd.

4 Everton 1-0 Liverpool - December 2004

Quite a leap forward here, then, from 1999 to 2004, but Everton finally found another win over Liverpool. It was not a good game by any means - two defence-first teams looking to steal a goal.

It was the Toffees who managed to do it, though. Lee Carsley fired home from the edge of the box with 68 minutes on the clock. That was enough for the win in what was a fantastic season for both teams.

Everton finished fourth in the league - their highest finish for well over a decade. It also meant they finished above Liverpool, who came fifth, and qualified for the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round. However, the Reds still managed to make the season theirs as they won the Champions League against all the odds.

To make matters even worse, Everton failed in the qualifying fixtures and fell into the UEFA Cup. What should have been a magical season unfortunately now looks quite disappointing in hindsight.

3 Everton 3-0 Liverpool - September 2006

This win actually equaled the record Premier League win in the fixture for either side, matching Liverpool's 3-0 win in 2003. While the Reds have since topped that, it remains the high-point for Everton.

Tim Cahill and Andy Johnson both scored before half-time, setting up the historic win. Johnson would then score again in stoppage time to seal it.

This was a case of Everton unquestionably outplaying Liverpool in a Premier League fixture. It's something we haven't exactly seen much of since, of course.

2 Everton 2-0 Liverpool - October 2010

An interesting time, this one. Liverpool sacked Rafa Benitez in the summer, bringing in Roy Hodgson as their new manager - but things fell apart in record fashion.

The Reds were 19th going into it and this is arguably the only time in the 21st century when you can clearly say that Everton were the better team. They outplayed Liverpool and that was largely what people expected going into it.

Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta scored the goals as Everton won comfortably. Fans better have savoured it, though - the Reds turned things around and were about to embark on an incredible run of form in this fixture.

1 Liverpool 0-2 Everton - February 2021

Yeah, that's an 11-year gap. Liverpool sacked Hodgson a few years after that 2-0 defeat, appointing Kenny Dalglish as manager and getting back on track. He wouldn't lose to Everton in his second spell as boss, nor would his replacement, Brendan Rodgers.

A 20-game unbeaten streak for Liverpool ended in 2021, however, as did a 22-year unbeaten run at Anfield in the fixture. There's just the one caveat of it happening in the pandemic-affected season in front of an empty stadium.

Everton fans will be divided on whether it truly counts as winning at Anfield, but they unquestionably got the better of Liverpool. The Reds were struggling with injuries and the Toffees took full advantage as Jurgen Klopp couldn't to find a plan that worked.

Richarlison put them up inside four minutes before an 83rd-minute penalty sealed things for 2-0. With that, Everton shook off what felt a bit like a curse against their old enemy and ended an unprecedented - and unthinkable - struggle.

But it remains their latest win over Liverpool, with four defeats following things one. On October 21st, however, they'll get another chance to find a famous victory in front of the Anfield crowd.