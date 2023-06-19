Record-breaking transfers, relegation battles and a whole host of managerial sackings - it has been a chaotic seven years since Farhad Moshiri took over the reins at Everton Football Club.

The Iranian businessman’s arrival on Merseyside was met with much hope and optimism due to his well-documented wealth. That money, however, has not been spent well to say the least, with just under £600m worth of transfers seemingly going to waste in recent years.

So FootballFanCast thought it would be worth taking a closer look at some of the worst Everton signings since Moshiri's arrival.

5 Jean-Philippe Gbamin

The only player in this list that is still currently contracted to the Toffees, Gbamin joined the club in the summer of 2019 for a reported £25m from German outfit Mainz.

Hopes were high when the midfielder first arrived on Merseyside, with Everton having reportedly shrugged off interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham to land the Ivory Coast international.

Sadly for both Everton and Gbamin, the midfielder's time in England has been constantly plagued by injury, with the player's agent recently describing his Everton spell as 'a nightmare'.

Racking up only six Premier League appearances to date, Gbamin's body has prevented him from making the impact he would have desired.

Recent loan moves to CSKA Moscow and Trabzonspor have not changed the midfielder's fortunes, with a permanent move away from Everton seeming increasingly likely this summer.

4 Yannick Bolasie

One of the first signings of the Moshiri era, Bolasie’s flair and unpredictability during his time at Crystal Palace got a lot of Everton fans excited ahead of his move.

Joining for around £25m, the winger had an impressive start to life on Merseyside, contributing to five goals in his first 13 games. Bolasie then, however, would sustain a cruciate ligament rupture just four months after arriving at Goodison Park - an injury that would ultimately derail his Everton career.

Bolasie would only go on to make a further 16 appearances for Everton the next season and then headed out on a number of loans to clubs such as Aston Villa and Sporting CP, later leaving the club on a free transfer in 2021.

3 Davy Klaassen

Regarded as one of the most talented players in the Netherlands at the time of the move, Klaassen joined Everton for £23.6m from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2017.

However, the midfielder, could not replicate the form that he had shown back in his homeland, ultimately failing to make an impact on Merseyside.

Seemingly struggling with the pace of the English game, the Dutchman only went on to make seven league appearances in his one season at the club.

He later left the Toffees to join Werder Bremen in a deal that saw Everton lose £13m on the player in the space of a year.

2 Cenk Tosun

Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, the Toffees were in dire need of a goalscorer back in 2017. This led to them signing Turkish striker Cenk Tosun in a deal just shy of £30m.

After notching six goal contributions during the Champions League group stage earlier that season, Everton fans will have been hopeful that Tosun could fill the void left by Lukaku.

With four goals in his first seven games, the striker started well under the stewardship of Sam Allardyce. However, that is as good as it got for Tosun, as following the departure of Big Sam, the Turkiye international struggled for goals and game time under his successor, Marco Silva.

Scoring four league goals over the next two seasons, Tosun fell down the pecking order at Goodison Park - heading out on two loan moves at Crystal Palace and Besiktas in search of minutes.

Tosun eventually left Everton to join Besiktas permanently on a free transfer in 2022, meaning the Toffees did not recoup a single penny of the £28m they paid for the striker.

1 Sandro Ramirez

First hailed as an astute piece of business, the La Masia graduate joined the Toffees back in 2017 for what was an apparent bargain £5.25m fee.

The Spaniard’s performances on Merseyside soon changed those opinions, as the striker struggled to resemble anything like a top-flight striker - scoring only one goal in 16 disappointing appearances for the club.

Sandro would head out on numerous loan moves to clubs such as Sevilla and Real Sociedad, before leaving Everton permanently in 2020 to join SD Huesca on a free transfer.