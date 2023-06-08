Everton will be on the lookout for a prolific goalscorer after another Premier League relegation scrap this season and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Everton's interest in Wout Weghorst?

According to Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing Wout Weghorst this summer.

Romano revealed an insight into Weghorst's future in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Manchester United have no intention to proceed in negotiations to keep the player for next season,"

"There are already some clubs including Everton, including some Spanish clubs, including German clubs so clubs are informed on the situation so lets see if Burnley will decide to keep the player."

"The price from what I understand will be about €10m (£8.6m) but there are no concrete talks for Manchester United to keep the player."

Would Weghorst be a good signing for Everton?

There is no doubt that Everton desperately need attacking reinforcements after a troubling campaign that left the Toffees teetering on the edge of relegation from the Premier League down to the final minutes of the season.

It will be important for Sean Dyche to identify attacking players who can offer some consistency in front of goal following the departures of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon, as Neal Maupay and mainstay Dominic Calvert-Lewin have failed to offer the goal contributions needed to comfortably compete - scoring just three goals between them in 2022/23.

Turning to Weghorst as the solution, however, does not appear to be a wise move, as over 17 Premier League appearances this season, the 30-year-old forward - dubbed "dreadful" by Piers Morgan - didn't score a single goal and registered only one assist during his time at Old Trafford.

In fact, Weghorst averaged just 0.3 shots on target per game during his league outings since joining the Manchester giants in January, which is worse than Maupay (0.6), Calvert-Lewin (0.6) and McNeil (0.4), further demonstrating that it would be a frankly foolish move.

Although the 6 foot 6 colossus did net nine goals and register four assists in just 18 appearances in the first half of the campaign while on loan at Besiktas, performing well for the Istanbul outfit is not always a good gauge of a striker's talents, as the Toffees found outfit with Cenk Tosun.

The latter man notably made the move to Goodison from the Super Lig side on a £27m deal back in January 2018, although the German-born marksman went on to score just 11 goals in 61 games over four years.

While the 32-year-old - who returned to his former club on an initial loan deal in 2021 - has been prolific at Besiktas with 85 goals in 180 games, managing to repeat those feats in England is a different kettle of fish, as Weghorst also found out this season.

As such - as proved the case with Tosun - it would be an absolute howler for Dyche to sign Weghorst this summer, as it could potentially lead Everton into much bigger trouble next season.