Everton could be set to add to their attacking options this summer, with 90Min reporting that Wout Weghorst is wanted by Sean Dyche's Toffee side this summer.

How many goals has Wout Weghorst scored?

The striker currently plays for Burnley, with the Clarets having added him to their ranks back when they were fighting against relegation in the Premier League. When the club were demoted down to the second tier, they opted to keep hold of the forward but loan him out for the duration of their time there. That resulted in short-term stints with both Besiktas and Man United in the 2022/23 season.

His time in Turkey proved to be a lot more prolific than his stay with the Red Devils. For the Super Lig side, he managed a haul of eight goals in just 16 league games for the club and even chipped in with four assists along the way. His 12 goal contributions in total meant that he left the side with an impressive rate of 0.76 goals or assists per 90 - nearly one a game.

It prompted United to bring him in to Old Trafford from January, but that transfer didn't work out as well as all parties would have liked. He featured on 17 occasions in the Premier League - more games than during the entire spell with Besiktas - but failed to hit the back of the net once, managing only one assist to boot.

Are Everton signing Wout Weghorst?

With Burnley now back in the top flight, they have a choice - keep Weghorst or let him leave again, but this time permanently. And it appears as though there is now interest in snapping up the 30-year-old too - and it could also give him the chance to stay in England and prove himself in the top tier.

That's because, according to a report from 90Min, Everton are keen to add the Netherlands man to their ranks. It states that he is on their transfer radar and that with Sean Dyche at the helm, he is eager to reunite with the giant 6 foot 5 attacker. The two worked together at Burnley and he now wants to join up with the striker again.

The Netherlands international's record in the Premier League doesn't make for promising reading if you are an Everton fan, but Dyche could be the man to get the best out of him. In 37 games in the top flight, he has managed only two goals. It is his worst rate anywhere over the course of his career, as is his current average of 0.08 goals per 90 in the division.

His work elsewhere though suggests that he perhaps just hasn't been utilised correctly yet. His former coach John van den Brom loves him, and has stated that the attacker is always "upright with his mentality" and is "always working hard" - which sounds exactly like the kind of player Dyche, and indeed the Goodison faithful, will love.

In addition, his goalscoring record is superb elsewhere - in the Eredivisie and Bundesliga combined, he has over a century of goals to his name. If Dyche does manage to land Weghorst again then, and can give him regular first-team football, then it could finally click in England for the forward. If it does, then it could go a long way towards helping the Toffees survive the drop next season.