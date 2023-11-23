Since Farhad Moshiri bought into Everton in 2016, there have certainly been more misses than hits in the transfer market, with the club spending huge wads of cash on players who never really settled at the Premier League outfit.

The likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Yannick Bolasie, Morgan Schneiderlin and Jean-Phillippe Gbamin, just to name a few, have all been some of the Toffees' most expensive signings of all time, yet none of them still remain at the club.

However, there isn't a fine line between being a success and a failure. Some of Everton's acquisitions over the past seven years performed at a solid level during their stints in Merseyside and didn't set the world alight but weren't the root of the side's problems either.

One of the players who fits into this category left during the summer and has been having a torrid time at his new club.

Yerry Mina's stats at Everton

Yerry Mina became Everton's sixth most expensive player of all time and the fifth most expensive signing of the Moshiri era when he moved to Goodison Park for £28.5m back in 2018. The Toffees reportedly even fought off late interest from Manchester United to secure the centre-back from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

The Colombia international went on to make 99 appearances in all competitions for Everton during his five years at the club and bagged nine goals in total which is quite an impressive number for a central defender despite the team's struggles on the pitch. Former Everton defender Michael Ball even claimed that Mina was a "monster" when on form for the Toffees.

Unfortunately, Mina came to the club during a difficult spell and throughout his time in Merseyside, the Colombian played under five different permanent managers. The coach he featured the most under was Carlo Ancelotti, playing 43 times during the Italian's stint in charge and his game-time massively diminished after the legendary coach left in 2021.

Everton Managers Yerry Mina - Appearances Marco Silva 31 Carlo Ancelotti 43 Rafa Benitez 8 Frank Lampard 9 Sean Dyche 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

Mina played less under Rafa Benitez, Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche combined than he did under Marco Silva or Ancelotti and eventually left in the recent summer transfer window on a free.

Yerry Mina's stats at Fiorentina

The former La Liga champion moved to Fiorentina once his contract with Everton expired. The Florence-based club had reached two finals last season and finished in eighth place, earning a spot in the Europa Conference League once more. However, Mina's time at the Artemio Franchi Stadium has been a disaster so far.

In all competitions, the 29-year-old has made just two appearances for La Viola, while having been on the pitch for merely two minutes in total. Mina came on for one minute in Fiorentina's recent games against Juventus and Bologna prior to the international break, having spent the rest of the season sidelined with a muscle injury.

Mina's campaign has been even worse since leaving Everton than his ex-teammate Mason Holgate. The latter joined relegated Championship outfit Southampton during the summer but has featured for only 290 minutes in a Saints shirt over the course of five different games. He hasn't been a regular but has been a key part of a squad currently fourth in the second tier as they bid to compete among England's elite once more.

During Mina's time at Goodison Park, Holgate played 107 games in all competitions for Everton, more than the Colombian, and was shoehorned all over the backline due to his versatility, even playing in the midfield at one point. However, like his former colleague, the 27-year-old made four appearances under Dyche and parted during the summer, albeit on loan.

While playing for Everton may have seemed like a nightmare at times, both men have suffered desperately for minutes since leaving the club and now could have to live with the regret of doing so.