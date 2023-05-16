Everton and Yerry Mina have made a mutual decision “behind the scenes” for him to depart upon the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League season, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest on Mina's future?

The Toffees centre-back first arrived on Merseyside back in 2018 and has since gone on to make 97 appearances to date, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, he is currently expected to leave as a free agent having not been offered fresh terms.

The Colombian international has made just five starts in the top-flight this term having sustained an ankle injury in the earlier stages, and despite being an unused substitute on the bench 17 times after, the last two fixtures vs Brighton and Manchester City, he’s played the full 90 minutes and impressed under Sean Dyche.

Football Insider as a result reported that the Goodison Park outfit could table the 28-year-old a new deal with the boss being a big fan of his defender, but there’s a chance that his future has already been decided internally.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown claimed that Everton and Mina have reached a mutual in-house agreement for him to leave the Blues at the end of the campaign. He said:

“I think a decision was made behind the scenes a few weeks ago from both sides that this would probably be his last season at Everton and that he'd be happy to seek a new challenge, and the club would be happy to let him go.”

Should Everton keep or let go of Mina?

Everton will have to significantly reduce the wages of their first-team players should they get relegated, especially Mina who is pocketing £120k-per-week making him the joint second-highest earner on the books, but considering the positive impact he makes when given the chance to play, they should definitely keep hold of him.

The Merseyside “monster”, as lauded by former professional Michael Ball, is averaging 4.8 clearances and 2.4 aerial wins per top-flight game, alongside recording a 91% pass success rate, via WhoScored, so is a rock at the heart of the backline and is calm and composed on the ball, form which sees him ranked Dyche’s third best-performing defensive player.

The 6 foot 5 titan, who has the versatility to operate higher up in defensive midfield alongside his natural centre-back position, is also a threat at the top end of the pitch having clocked up nine goal contributions (eight goals and one assist) in 97 outings, so retaining his services if possible is something the board shouldn’t have to think twice about.