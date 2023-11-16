Everton could well be looking at the higher reaches of the division instead of just focusing on keeping their heads above water in a relegation battle this season, a 3-2 win away at Crystal Palace last time out means the Toffees are now only six points off seventh spot in the league currently occupied by Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

Midfielders such as Abdoulaye Doucoure have been crucial to Everton's recent success on the pitch, scoring again versus the Eagles to take his overall season tally to four goals in the top-flight - this strike meaning he's now level with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the top scorer rankings for Sean Dyche's men.

Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil haven't quite reached Doucoure's heights however from down the left and right wing - the Leeds United loanee notching up a goal and three assists for the Blues since joining, whilst the former Burnley man has only contributed to two goals this season.

Whereas, former Everton youngster Nathan Broadhead is excelling down the flanks for Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town since relocating to Suffolk permanently in January from Merseyside.

It's left Everton with feelings of regret that they let Broadhead depart, a talented attacker on the books at Goodison Park for many years never quite blossoming into a regular first-team talent.

Broadhead's time at Everton

Broadhead would gain a notable reputation as a prolific goalscorer with the Everton U21s, scoring 17 goals in total at Premier League 2 level over 54 appearances.

Yet, first-team minutes for Broadhead continued to be limited - the attacker only ever making two appearances for the senior side, before a £1.5m move to Ipswich would come calling.

The now 25-year-old would mature and develop in the men's game when loaned away from Merseyside, learning the ropes in the competitive divisions that make up the EFL ladder - playing in League One for Burton Albion and Sunderland in short-term stints, whilst Broadhead succeeded too with Wigan Athletic in the step above.

The current Tractor Boys man would end his 15-year-stay with Everton early this year, a move that has seen Broadhead never look back and wonder what could've been with the 25-year-old exceptional more times than not for McKenna's men.

Broadhead's numbers for Ipswich

The Welsh winger has torn the Championship apart this campaign for his new Suffolk-based club, the collective at Ipswich still capitalising on the high of promotion back to the second tier with McKenna's overperformers 2nd currently in the Championship.

Netting eight goals and six assists from 19 appearances in League One after joining in January, Broadhead has made the step up in quality required look easy as has his teammates.

The attackers at Ipswich are playing a pivotal role in the club continually picking up huge victories - the likes of Conor Chaplin and George Hirst creative players but also clinical goalscorers, the forwards sharing the goal load out.

Broadhead has six goals and one assist in league action with the Tractor Boys, blowing Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil out of the water with his individual numbers.

The young forward will hope he's a Premier League player soon for Ipswich Town if McKenna's men can continue their current vein of form over the 46-game campaign, winning promotion to then face off against boyhood club Everton to potentially turn over his former employers.