Everton look to be closing in on an exciting offensive signing in Sporting Lisbon's Youssef Chermiti, with manager Sean Dyche making improvements on his side ahead of the 23/24 Premier League campaign.

Is Youssef Chermiti joining Everton?

According to multiple reports - including BBC Sport - the Toffees are closing in on the transfer of the 19-year-old Chermiti for about £13m, with Dyche working to bolster his squad after admitting he has missed out on targets already.

Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both said to have sent scouts to observe the talent in action, but it is the Merseyside outfit who have convinced the Portugal youth international to kickstart his professional career at Goodison Park.

Portuguese outlet, O Jogo - via Sport Witness - have furthered claims by suggesting on Tuesday that the player is now 'one step away' from moving to Goodison Park.

It is unlikely that Chermiti will be deployed as the club's starring cente-forward instantaneously, rather, integrated into the side and utilised as a precocious back-up option.

Who is Youssef Chermiti?

In a circular arc of perfect harmony, Everton's Ellis Simms has joined Coventry City for £8m; Viktor Gyokeres has departed the Robins and headed for Sporting Lisbon for £20m, with Chermiti now completing the merry-go-round of activity by moving to Dyche's side.

Simms was a peripheral figure at the club and only scored one goal from 11 Premier League matches last term, so the deal struck is probably good value for money.

Chermiti is viewed as a long-term option, and as a player who is more than capable of wedging their way into the talismanic role that Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently occupies.

Indeed, the "raw diamond" who is "much like" Calvert Lewin - as he has been described by Zach Lowy, impressed last season as he broke into the Leões first-team, scoring three goals and supplying two assists from just nine starting appearances in the Liga Portugal.

And while he is yet to cement a regular starting berth for himself, with FBref ranking him among the top 10% of forwards across Men's Next Eight divisions over the past year for assists, the top 15% for non-penalty xG - expected goals - and the top 4% for touches in the attacking box, he clearly has the ability to thrive.

While he is greatly underperforming his xG at present - ranking among only the top 56% for goals per 90 - his xG metric, partnered with his offensive positioning in the final third suggests that he has the tools to flourish in the future and could prosper as the understudy to the 6 foot 2 Calvert-Lewin. Indeed, Chermiti is 6 foot 4 and has also been called "imposing" by Lowy. Sound familiar?

He would certainly be an upgrade on Neal Maupay too, who was signed for the Toffees from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £15m one year ago but has failed miserably during his time at the club, scoring just once from 29 matches in the top-flight and being branded a "disaster" by journalist Paul Brown.

Hardly an imposing figure at 5 foot 8 either, it's evident Chermiti would provide his new manager with a huge upgrade in terms of physicality and all-round presence when leading the line.

Praised as a "superb" prospect by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Everton must now make use of their imminent acquisition and nurture him to prominence over the coming months; it is refreshing to see the club target youthful promise instead of subpar seniors, and it might just pay off and signify a change of direction.