Everton might have completed an offensive signing this summer, but Sean Dyche's frontline is far from complete and Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto is being targetted for transfer.

What's the latest on Yuri Alberto to Everton?

Arnaut Danjuma has completed a season-long loan move from Villarreal after snubbing the Toffees for Tottenham Hotspur in the winter - a buoying acquisition for the Premier League outfit after nearly falling from the division last term due to offensive inefficacy.

And now, according to Fussball Transfers' Dominik Schneider, the pathway of Corinthians striker Alberto's future remains open, with Everton in transfer talks for the 22-year-old, who is ready to venture into European football after excelling in his homeland.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "Future of #YuriAlberto of #Corinthians remains open. Numerous clubs from Europe show interest. Talks with #EvertonFC are ongoing. Nothing concrete so far. He feels ready for move, waiting for perfect option. Contract until 2027, high transfer fee expected."

A transfer fee has not been revealed, but Schneider does state that a high offer will be needed to prise the £26m-rated Alberto away.

Who is Yuri Alberto?

Alberto has scored seven goals and provided seven assists from 37 matches across all competitions this season despite the club's seasonal woes - Corinthians are mired in mediocrity and sit 15th in the Serie A after 15 matches.

The glue to keep his side's offensive flow together, Alberto demonstrated his skills last year and plundered eight goals from just 15 starts, averaging 2.5 shots and 0.8 key passes per game, as per Sofascore.

Described as a "fantastic forward" who is "extremely dangerous on the counter" with a "killer instinct" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Alberto could find success at Goodison Park with Alex Iwobi plucking the strings behind him, finally providing the Blues with the clincial edge to spearhead a resurgence after successive relegation-battling campaigns.

Iwobi did not find any vestige of success on Merseyside for some time after completing a £34m move from Arsenal in 2019, scoring just four goals and supplying a further five assists from 83 appearances across his first three Premier League campaigns with Everton.

He was branded as "embarrassing" by journalist David Prentice back in 2020, but a tactical tweak that has moved him away from his old position on the wing into the central midfield has paid dividends, and he is now thriving despite his side's blunted attack ahead of him.

Indeed, Iwobi chalked up seven assists in the league last term, earning an average rating of 6.97 - as per Sofascore - creating 1.7 key passes per game and forging 1.8 tackles per match.

And with FBref ranking the 27-year-old among the top 16% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 16% for successful take-ons and the top 15% for progressive carries per 90, he is discernibly the forward-thinking presence to provide Alberto with the perfect support.

Now considered an "exceptional" component of the Toffees team by former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf, the £120k-per-week Nigerian was impressive despite Everton's seasonal travails, and with a fresh face such as Alberto added to the fold he could continue his burgeoning rise.

Likewise, Alberto would join the ranks in Liverpool and have a brilliant opportunity to cement himself as an integral part of Dyche's system, and if he can form a cohesive partnership with Iwobi, Everton might just creep out of the shadows and into the light.