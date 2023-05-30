Everton have made contact regarding a deal to bring Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Yuri Alberto?

Alberto is a Brazilian international who arrived at the Neo Quimica Arena back in January on a free transfer from Zenit St. Petersburg following a successful loan spell in the opening half of the campaign, as per Transfermarkt, and to date, he’s made 53 appearances across both periods in the Serie A.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s forward has started seven out of eight league games this season so has been a regular feature in his homeland, and despite his contract not expiring for another four years, his impressive performances have seemingly caught the eye of Sean Dyche.

The Goodison Park outfit failed to sign a single player at the start of the year, but the club will know that attacking reinforcements will be needed to keep them away from the drop zone moving forward, and the 22-year-old appears to have been identified as an ideal target on Merseyside.

Are Everton signing Alberto?

According to Goal Brasil (via Sport Witness), Everton have “got in touch” with the representatives of Alberto to “get some information” about what it would take to get a deal over the line this summer. The Toffees are “evaluating the possibility” of submitting an official offer for the attacker, though with any transfer being very much in the “early stages”, it’s “hard to imagine” what price Corinthians would demand for their prized asset.

Everton will be aware that Alberto is starting to make a real name for himself at Corinthians having been handed his professional senior debut for Brazil back in March, so it’s unsurprising that he’s been the subject of an enquiry from the Blues, and it could be a massive coup should the hierarchy be able to secure his services.

The Nike-sponsored centre-forward, who earns £13k-per-week, has 11 goal contributions (six assists and five goals) to his name in 25 appearances across all competitions this season and has recorded 14 shots since the start of the term which is the second-highest total throughout the whole of his squad, as per FBRef.

Corinthians’ “clinical” striker, as lauded by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, also has the ability to operate out wide on both the left and right flanks and even in midfield alongside his usual role through the middle so would provide the boss with some welcomed versatility, possibly making this a smart deal to wrap up, should the opportunity present itself.