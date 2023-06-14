Everton struggled to find a consistent source of goals in the 2022/23 campaign as their struggles at both ends of the pitch led to them to a 17th-placed finish in the Premier League.

The Toffees only just avoided relegation to the Championship and Sean Dyche must now use the summer transfer window to bolster the squad in key areas.

One of the first positions to strengthen should be a striker.

Demarai Gray, who also played out wide, ended the season as the club's top-scoring centre-forward with four goals, whilst the seemingly always injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed just two.

No Everton player produced more than seven goals in the league and this suggests that they failed to replace Brazil international Richarlison, who scored ten Premier League goals - five more than anyone else - during the 2021/22 campaign.

These statistics show that the Toffees did not do enough last summer to cover the goals that departed the club when the talented forward moved to rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Who is Yuri Alberto?

Alberto is a 22-year-old centre-forward for Corinthians who is a reported transfer target for Everton and Dyche could finally replace Richarlison by signing the 6-foot dynamo.

The Brazilian, who earned his first senior cap in March, is a promising young striker who could come in at Goodison Park and provide them with the goals that they were lacking from their forwards in the 2022/23 campaign.

Since the start of 2022, the talented attacker has plundered nine goals in 23 Serie A starts and produced four goals and four assists in ten starts in the Paulista Serie A1, which shows that he has a recent track record of being a reliable scorer.

The former Zenit Saint Petersburg marksman, who was once hailed as being “dangerous" and "complete" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also found the back of the net 30 times in 85 matches for Internacional in Brazil earlier in his career and was directly involved in ten goals in 15 outings during his short stint in Russia.

These statistics show that the 22-year-old whiz has been able to make a big impact in the final third wherever he has been, which suggests that the prolific ace could be able to translate his goalscoring form over to the Premier League, provided adjusting to life in England is not a major stumbling block for him.

Therefore, Dyche could finally replace Richarlison and have a reliable source of goals in the no.9 position after the struggles with Gray and Calvert-Lewin in the season just gone.