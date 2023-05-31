Everton are reportedly ready to assert their dominance in the summer transfer window, as the club have been linked to a prolific forward.

The Toffees confirmed their Premier League survival in dramatic fashion on the final day, after what was a dreary season both on and off the pitch for the club.

Now that the Blues have sealed their fate in the top division, Sean Dyche will look to get to work this summer to make essential improvements in the bid to push on from a tough campaign at Goodison.

Having netted just 35 goals this term, Everton recorded their lowest-scoring tally over the past five seasons, however, the club’s latest transfer link could solve all woes in the final third.

What’s the latest on Yuri Alberto to Everton?

As reported by GOAL earlier this week, Everton are reportedly interested in Corinthians forward Yuri Alberto.

The report states that the Blues are considering a proposal to the Brazilian club for the striker, with them currently “keeping an eye” on the 22-year-old.

As per CIES Football Observatory, the Corinthians talisman is valued at €30m (£26m).

What could Yuri Alberto bring to Everton?

Operating over 2022/23 in the unfamiliar Brazilian league schedule, the striker has scored a total of 13 goals and registered six assists in 38 appearances in the Brasileiro Serie A and Paulista Serie A1 competitions - as per Sofascore.

At just 22, the forward has already had experience in European football, spending a season on loan in Russia representing Zenit St Petersburg, in which he contributed to ten goals in 15 appearances, scoring six and assisting four.

Lauded as being “dangerous” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Brazilian has areas of expertise in most areas of his game acting as a number nine, with Kulig listing him as being a “complete forward”.

Everton have found joy in equipping a Brazilian forward to lead the line previously, with Richarlison having a similar feat in his homeland, scoring 11 goals and assisting seven for Fluminense before signing for Watford in 2017 - as per Transfermarkt.

The young striker could add so much to the Toffees squad, and even force Dyche to reconsider the solidity of Calvert-Lewin’s place at the club.

The Englishman enjoyed a formidable scoring run in the 2020/21 season, bagging 16 league goals, however since then has suffered prolonged injuries, leaving him scoring just seven goals over the past two seasons at Goodison - as per Sofascore.

While injury struggles are out of his hands, competition for starting places remain, and the introduction of Alberto would certainly raise the bar in terms of battling for the number nine spot.

When comparing the two players, the Brazilian showcases a higher threat on the ball than the Everton forward, averaging 2.62 shot-creating actions to Calvert-Lewin’s 1.85 per 90, highlighting his efficiency in attack.

A similar pattern is evident in terms of positioning and threat going forward, with the 22-year-old averaging 6.83 progressive passes received, to the Englishman’s 4.33 per 90 - all statistics as per FBref.

The most important thing for the club is to secure a goalscorer this summer, however, Alberto could offer a dynamic player with “killer instinct” to Dyche’s set-up.

A player that is still developing at just 22 could give Everton more than just goals, with the potential to be a leading name at the club should he continue to showcase his talent in the final third.

It could also mean the end of the road for the stricken Calvert-Lewin who is surely now running out of time to prove his worth in Merseyside.