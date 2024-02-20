In a game of little quality for large periods, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana stepped forward to earn Sean Dyche's side a crucial point that saw the Toffees jump out of the relegation zone.

Jordan Ayew's brilliant strike put Crystal Palace ahead with less than half an hour to go, but Onana's late header meant a share of the spoils, with both sides earning valuable points in their attempts to remain in the Premier League.

This week could be massive in the context of Everton's season, with the club finding out whether they will receive any points back from the ten-point deduction they were handed back in November.

With Dyche's side only picking up four points from a possible 24 since December 16th, any points regained could be crucial with the club possibly at risk of losing their record of being present for every Premier League campaign to date.

Even despite earning a valuable draw against the Eagles, however, supporters may well be disappointed with last night's performance - extending their run to over two months without a league win, with multiple players failing to impress once again.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stats against Crystal Palace

Although he won 17 aerial duels and helped the Toffees all-round play, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to do what any good striker should and put away the chances he's presented with.

The striker had three shots during his 90-minute performance last night - with the Englishman failing to get any on target including a big chance with his header sailing well wide of Sam Johnstone's goal.

He may have won 85% of his aerial battles, but the striker failed to regain possession with most of the ball often going astray - the 26-year-old losing possession on 14 occasions.

After yet another goalless performance from the former Sheffield United man, he's now only managed to score three times in his 21 Premier League appearances - with his xG of 9.1, meaning he should be on a tally of nine given the chances he's missed over the course of the campaign.

However, despite his poor performance last night, the towering striker was still better than one of his Toffees teammates who certainly had a night to forget.

Ashley Young stats against Crystal Palace

Former Manchester United man Ashley Young produced another poor performance for Dyche's side last night, with the 38-year-old being replaced after 66 minutes.

Young, who was playing on the right-hand side of midfield, was given a 6/10 match rating by the Liverpool Echo's Everton reporter Chris Beesley - with the Everton man having fewer touches than goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with his tally of 34 exactly 20 less than the England number one.

The veteran made four fouls during his cameo - the highest of anyone during the encounter, with Young also losing possession ten times as he completed just 12 passes.

He also lost duels during his time on the pitch, before subsequently being replaced by Jack Harrison as Dyche looked to push to gain all three points.

Since his arrival at Goodison Park last summer, Young has been a solid addition, but last night's performance could be proof that age is starting to catch up with the 39-cap England international.