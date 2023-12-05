The January transfer window is fast approaching and it will provide Everton with an opportunity to add more quality to their playing squad.

If the funds are available, Sean Dyche could look to bolster his ranks in an attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League as his side are currently 18th in the division and two points adrift of safety.

With that in mind, here is a look at a dream scenario for the Merseyside-based outfit in which they are able to bring in three new signings to make up a brand-new starting XI for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign...

1 Jordan Pickford

Starting off between the sticks, the club do not need to replace England number one Jordan Pickford. The 29-year-old ace has started all 14 of the club's league games this season and kept three clean sheets to date.

2 Nathan Patterson

At right-back, Nathan Patterson could hope to oust veteran performer Ashley Young from the back four. The former Manchester United winger has been sent off, scored an own goal, and gave away a penalty in his last five Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, the Scotland international has zero errors that have led to an opposition, shot, goal, or penalty, in 12 top-flight outings - including five starts.

3 James Tarkowski

At the heart of the defence, there is no immediate need for the club to go out in search of a replacement for the former England international - James Tarkowski.

He has started all 14 league games this season and dominated opposition forwards in the air with an aerial duel success rate of 68%.

4 Jarrad Branthwaite

Alongside Tarkowski, the 21-year-old colossus should continue to impress on the left side of the centre-back partnership. Jarrad Branthwaite has started 12 league games this term and made 7.4 ball recoveries per match so far in his breakthrough year.

5 Vitaliy Mykolenko

Vitaliy Mykolenko could remain the first-choice left-back for Dyche during the second half of the season after his recent resurgence in form.

The Ukraine international has scored two goals in his last four league matches for the club and is starting to provide a useful attacking outlet down the left flank.

6 Adam Wharton

The first new signing that could make this new-look Everton XI is Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton, who has been linked with a move to the Toffees ahead of the January window.

He could arrive as an heir to Idrissa Gueye's position in the side and step into the midfield as a player who can make an impact at both ends of the pitch for the club.

In the Championship this season, the 19-year-old gem has registered two assists and made 1.4 key passes per game across 17 appearances, whilst no current Everton player has managed more key passes per match.

The teenage EFL whiz has also made 3.6 tackles and interceptions per outing in comparison to Gueye's 3.3 per clash, to go along with the Senegal international's 0.7 key passes per appearance.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for Wharton, who is 15 years younger than the Toffees enforcer, to come in and provide more in and out of possession, which is why he could arrive as a starter for Dyche.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once hailed him as one of England's most "exciting" prospects and Everton could look to snap him up before he proves himself at Premier League level elsewhere and becomes unattainable.

7 Amadou Onana

The towering midfield ace Amadou Onana could partner the teenage whiz in midfield and compete for a spot alongside the likes of Gueye and James Garner.

He has created four 'big chances' and won 67% of his individual duels across 11 Premier League appearances so far this season for the Toffees.

8 Abdoulaye Doucoure

The final, and most advanced, central midfield position could stay with Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has been able to offer a goalscoring threat this season.

He has scored four goals and created two 'big chances' in 14 top-flight outings and could continue to be a key player for Dyche during the second half of the campaign.

9 Kerem Akturkoglu

The second new signing that could be added to the starting XI is Galatasaray forward Kerem Akturkoglu, who is reportedly being eyed up by the Toffees.

Jack Harrison has played eight Premier League matches since his move on loan from Leeds and has contributed with one goal and three 'big chances' created so far.

Akturkoglu, meanwhile, has scored three goals and created ten 'big chances' in 14 Super Lig matches for his current club, after a return of nine goals and 17 'big chances' created in 34 clashes last term.

These statistics suggest that the talented winger has the potential to provide more of a meaningful impact in the final third in comparison to Harrison, who has not scored goals or created chances as often as the Turkey international has for Galatasaray.

10 Chuba Akpom

The third and final new signing that could be made in January is Ajax centre-forward Chuba Akpom, who only joined his current club from Middlesbrough over the summer.

Everton are reportedly keeping tabs on the former Championship star's situation and they could swoop to bring him in to lead the line for Dyche during the second half of the campaign.

Everton's strikers in 23/24 Premier League (via WhoScored) Statistic Dominic Calvert-Lewin Beto Youssef Chermiti Appearances Ten Nine Seven Goals Three Zero Zero Assists Zero Zero Zero

As the table above illustrates, the club's current number nine options have struggled badly in front of goal and the Toffees could benefit from bringing in another marksman.

Akpom has scored five goals in two Eredivisie starts for Ajax, along with eight substitute appearances, and this has come off the back of his return of 28 goals in 38 outings for Boro in the Championship last term.

This suggests that he could have the goalscoring prowess to come in and usurp the underperforming centre-forwards currently at the club.

11 Dwight McNeil

Finally, Dwight McNeil could remain an important figure for Everton on the left flank. He has produced eight goals and 15 'big chances' created in the Premier League since the start of last season.