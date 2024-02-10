Despite giving a solid showing in the first half of Saturday's game, Manchester City proved to be too much for Everton as they went down 2-0 at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland was the man who put the final nail in the coffin for the Toffees as he managed to slot two past Jordan Pickford in the 71st and 85th minute, respectively, ending the visitors' brave resistance.

The Merseysiders' defence seemed to be structurally sound in the first 45 minutes, with the Cityzens failing to register a shot on target.

Sean Dyche was serving a touchline ban for Saturday's game so left his assistant, Ian Woan, in charge of the proceedings, although the former Burnley boss will largely have been happy with what he witnessed from afar.

That's not to say that all of Dyche's charges put in a positive performance, with one man, in particular, failing to make an impact...

Jack Harrison's poor showing against his former club

Former Man City man Jack Harrison offered little to nothing throughout the entirety of the game and looked to be a fish out of water up against one of his former employers.

The on-loan Leeds United attacker played the entirety of the game and, according to Sofascore, failed to have a single shot on target, while also making just 13 passes and losing possession on seven occasions.

The 27-year-old also only attempted two dribbles in the game and only pulled one off successfully, while also struggling to chip in defensively after winning just a solitary duel against Pep Guardiola's men.

Additionally, despite playing in the centre of the park behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the playmaker only made one key pass in the game.

These are not the sort of statistics you want to see from your creative midfielder - who earned just a 6/10 match rating from Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley - and Dyche may now be contemplating whether to bench Harrison moving forward.

Jack Harrison's season in numbers

Harrison joined the Toffees from Leeds on an initial loan deal in the summer transfer window. The deal does not, however, include an option to buy.

Since arriving on Merseyside, the 5 foot 9 dynamo has been a predominant figure in the Everton dressing room and has played a total of 25 times in all competitions.

During that time, he has managed to contribute to a total of seven goals, with three of them coming as assists for his teammates.

When the Englishman first joined the squad in the summer, he had a pre-existing hip injury which ruled him out for a total of six games which has obviously hindered his chances of starting off the season on the front foot.

Additionally, since his reintroduction to the squad, he has been very hit-and-miss in regard to his attacking output.

For example, in Saturday's game against the champions, the £90k-per-week asset only managed 25 touches, which puts his overall number of touches lower than that of Pickford, who managed a total of 48 while operating in the sticks.

When put into perspective, that isn't a good look for the on-loan forward and shows why there is a real possibility that he could be dropped for Everton's next game, with the likes of Beto, youngster Lewis Dobbin and Youssef Chermiti in line to take his place in the coming weeks.