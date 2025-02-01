Everton’s wonderful start under David Moyes continued with a vital 4-0 win over Leicester City that moved them further away from the Premier League relegation zone.

The Toffees were in cruise control after just six minutes as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto scored in quickfire fashion. The striker added his second just before the interval following a sublime pass by James Garner.

Iliman Ndiaye – the hero against Brighton last week – rounded things off to seal Everton’s third top-flight win in a row.

Beto impressed significantly, and he could be crucial over the next few weeks.

Beto’s game in numbers vs Leicester City

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury last week will keep him out for a few weeks, meaning the 27-year-old had to step up and fire Everton away from the drop zone.

Prior to the clash against the Foxes, he had scored just once in the Premier League, but netted twice within 45 minutes this afternoon, perhaps quietening the calls to splash the cash on a new number nine - amid links to the likes of Taiwo Awoniyi.

Furthermore, he made two tackles, blocked a shot and took 35 touches before being subbed off with a few minutes remaining, content at how he played.

Everton vs Leicester City - Key Statistics Metric Highest-Ranked Accurate passes Wout Faes (64) Key passes James Garner (3) Tackles Harry Winks, Victor Kristiansen and Boubakary Soumare (3) Ground duels won Iliman Ndiaye (9) Shots on target Beto (2) Via Sofascore

While Beto scored the goals which fired the club to victory, it was Garner who was instrumental in the heart of the midfield. Perhaps Moyes doesn’t need a replacement for Orel Mangala after all.

The Everton star who could save Moyes millions

Mangala is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury during the win over Brighton last week.

It looked as though Moyes would be tempted to dive into the transfer market for a replacement, but Garner proved this afternoon that he has everything in his locker to be a feature for the team between now and the end of the season.

The former Manchester United midfielder grabbed an assist in the first half, playing an “exquisite” ball into Beto – as stated by Everton content creator James Boyman – but his overall display was superb.

Always looking to get on the ball, Garner took 61 touches, while completing 31 passes and making three key passes during his time on the pitch.

Elsewhere, the midfielder managed to create two big chances for the Goodison Park side along with winning all seven of his contested duels, making two tackles and three clearances.

Whether it was contributing defensively or pushing forward to help the attacking options, Garner was everywhere in what was a dominating performance against the Foxes.

Moyes can now use funds to strengthen other areas of his side, especially knowing that the 23-year-old can perform consistently in the first team.

The Merseyside outfit play Bournemouth next in the FA Cup, although Moyes surely wishes he could play another league match as soon as possible, especially given how good a run the club are on right now.

Should Garner perform like he did today against the Cherries, Everton could look forward to a place in the next round.