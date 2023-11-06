Everton secured a solid point against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon

The Toffees took a surprise early lead through Vitaliy Mykolenko and just as it looked like the hosts had held on for an invaluable three points, an Ashley Young own goal saved the Seagulls blushes six minutes from time.

That equaliser rewarded their dominance throughout the contest having recorded a whopping 80% possession and 866 passes to Everton's 208, although Sean Dyche's side did restrict them to only seven shots on goal, providing evidence of the strong defence formed under his stewardship.

James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite were at the heart of their defensive solidity, winning a combined six aerials, successfully completing seven long balls and making three tackles, as per Sofascore.

Everton's best five players v Brighton Player Sofascore rating Vitaliy Mykolenko 7.5 James Tarkowski 7.3 Jordan Pickford 7.2 James Garner 7.0 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 6.8

Not every player covered themselves in glory against Brighton, however, with Jack Harrison registering fewer touches than goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and unfortunately, let the contest pass him by.

The on-loan Leeds United winger must therefore be dropped ahead of Everton's trip to Crystal Palace next Saturday.

Harrison's performance vs Brighton

Harrison endured his most difficult afternoon at Goodison Park since arriving from Leeds in the summer.

Whilst he was left embarrassed having made fewer touches than Pickford (28 / 43), he was wasteful on the rare occasions he touched the ball, especially in the creative department, registering a simply dreadful pass completion rate of 21%.

The 26-year-old failed to record a single effort on goal but perhaps more alarmingly, the fleet-footed winger completed zero dribbles and offered his team very little on the counter-attack, as Everton were forced into soaking up pressure.

Jack Harrison in numbers v Brighton Touches 28 Pass Accuracy 3/14 (21%) Key Passes 0 Cross Accuracy 0/1 Shots 0 Dribble Success 0/1 Duels Won 50% Possession Lost 17x Stats via Sofascore.

Harrison's inaccuracies in possession were also exemplified by his horrible end product in the final third, skewing all three of his attempted long balls and providing Dominic Calvert-Lewin with no ammunition into the box as he failed to plant a single cross into the corridor of uncertainty.

The £90k per-week wide man, who lost possession a whopping 17 times, somehow managed to last the full ninety minutes on the pitch, perhaps emphasising the need for Dyche to strengthen in January.

Unfortunately for Harrison, this isn't the only occasion that he's failed to provide a spark down the flank this term.

Harrison's numbers this season

In five Premier League appearances for Everton, Harrison has scored once and supplied two assists.

Whilst those are decent statistics on paper, two of those three contributions did come in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, who are struggling at the bottom of the table.

During his time at Leeds in the top flight, he was described by left-back Junior Firpo as "one of the best wingers" as he used to strike fear into defenders with his searing pace and quick changes of direction.

With Harrison perhaps being held by the shackles of Dyche's system, he's been unable to emulate a similar threat at Goodison Park, recording just 0.6 dribbles per game, 0.8 key passes and a 68% pass completion.

The 5 foot 9 ace has also seen his attacking metrics drop significantly in the past year, ranking in the bottom 38% against his positional peers across Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes, bottom 33% for successful take-ons and bottom 32% for non-penalty xG, as per FBref.

That said, the Englishman must start to see an improvement in those metrics, in particular, if he is to avoid being dropped by Dyche in the future.