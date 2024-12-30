For many, the Championship is the best league in the world - and with good reason. Once again this year at the halfway stage, we have a title tussle, an unclear play-off picture and a frantic fight to avoid the drop.

More excitement is set to come the way of fans of second-tier clubs as the January transfer window opens for business. Running until 11pm on Monday 3rd February, it is a chance for all 24 teams to bolster their ranks ahead of the critical stages of the campaign.

The likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United are set to scrap for the Championship title, though Burnley are hot on their heels looking to steal an automatic promotion slot for themselves.

Related Winter transfer window 2025: All the latest deals from England and Scotland Find out who is on the move this winter with our comprehensive list of done deals.

Sunderland look set to return to the play-offs under Regis Le Bris provided they can sustain their promising start, while surprise package Watford could yet upset perennial contenders such as West Bromwich Albion for a top-six slot.

At the other end, Wayne Rooney and Plymouth Argyle look doomed, so may require some inspired business over the next month, while newbies Oxford United and Portsmouth are among those battling for Championship survival after testing returns to the second tier.

Here, we have every in and out from each Championship club throughout the winter window.

Blackburn Rovers

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Bristol City

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Burnley

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Cardiff City

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Coventry City

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Derby County

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Hull City

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Leeds United

Total spent: £0