According to Deloitte Sports Business Group, Championship clubs’ gross spend amounted to £140m during this summer’s window. Although an increase of almost £55m (63%) on last year’s total (£85m), it was still some way below pre-pandemic levels (the three-year average between 2017-19 was £170m). Net transfer receipts among Championship clubs was, however, at a record high (£320m).

And with the race for promotion, the play-offs and the relegation battle all so tight at this moment in time, it's the perfect time for teams to strengthen in January as it really can make or break a season.

Of course, managers will use this time to assess their options, offload any players that just aren't of any use moving forward to raise funds - and there's always the possibility of a club transfer record being broken at any moment.

One man to look out for on the departures front will be Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe, who has been linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs, such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and more.

With that being said, Football FanCast will provide you with all the transfer activity that goes on throughout the month of January in the Championship for all 24 clubs.

Birmingham City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Blackburn Rovers January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Free

Out

Player To Fee

Bristol City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Cardiff City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Coventry City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Huddersfield Town January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Hull City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee Billy Sharp LA Galaxy Free transfer

Out

Player To Fee

Ipswich Town January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee Tete Yengi Livingston FC Undisclosed Nick Hayes Solihull Moors Loan

Leeds United January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Leicester City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Middlesbrough January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Millwall January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Norwich City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Plymouth Argyle January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee Will Jenkins-Davies Torquay Loan

Preston North End January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Queens Park Rangers January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee Joe Walsh Accrington Loan

Rotherham United January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Sheffield Wednesday January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee Ciaran Brennan Hartlepool United Loan

Southampton January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Stoke City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Sunderland January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Swansea City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Watford January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

West Bromwich Albion January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out