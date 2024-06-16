After a long and arduous 2023/24 campaign, Championship clubs are now able to buy players once again in a bid for a successful 2024/25 season. With 24 teams battling it out to reach the promised land of the Premier League (or avoid the drop to League One), keeping track of every incoming and outgoing can be a tricky task.

That's where Football FanCast has you covered: every in and out since the end of the previous campaign can be found here. A raft of deals have already been agreed ahead of Euro 2024, while teams have nearly three months to bolster their squads before the transfer deadline.

Next season will see the likes of play-off finalists Leeds United lead the charge for a return to the top flight, though the likes of Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion will have eyes on a top-six finish at the very least come May.

But following Ipswich Town's improbable rise to the Premier League, all teams in the second tier will know that anything is possible with clever coaching and recruitment. Could Portsmouth, Derby County or Oxford United emulate the Tractor Boys by securing back-to-back promotions? If they are to go anywhere close, a solid transfer window wouldn't go amiss.

Related Transfer window 2024/25: All the latest transfers from England and Scotland The summer transfer window is finally open - here are all the latest deals involving clubs from England and Scotland.

Here are all the deals in and out of Championship clubs this season:

Blackburn Rovers

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Aodhan Doherty Undisc.

Bristol City

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Harvey Wiles-Richards (Bath City) Free Ephraim Yeboah (Doncaster) Loan Duncan Idehen (Released) n/a Matty James (Released) n/a Andreas Weimann (Released) n/a Andy King (Retired) n/a

Burnley

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Mike Tresor (Genk) £16m Jack Cork (Released) n/a Maxime Esteve (Montpellier) £10.1m Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Released) n/a

Cardiff City

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Ollie Denham (Released) n/a Sheyi Ojo (Released) n/a Romaine Sawyers (Released) n/a

Coventry City

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Marko Stamenic (Red Star) £4.2m Liam Kelly (Rotherham) Free Raphael Borges Rodrigues (Macarthur) Undisc. Simon Moore (Released) n/a

Derby County

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton) Free Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) Free Dwight Gayle (Released) n/a Scott Loach (Released) n/a Korey Smith (Released) n/a Martyn Waghorn (Released) n/a Joe Wildsmith (Released) n/a

Hull City

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Cyrus Christie (Released) n/a Aaron Connolly (Released) n/a Vaughn Covil (Released) n/a Greg Docherty (Released) n/a David Robson (Released) n/a Billy Sharp (Released) n/a Adama Traore (Released) n/a

Leeds United

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth) £20m Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough) Free Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt) Free Ian Poveda (Released) n/a

Luton Town

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Dion Pereira (Dag & Red) Loan Luke Berry (Released) n/a Admiral Muskwe (Released) n/a Fred Onyedinma (Released) n/a Dan Potts (Released) n/a Elliot Thorpe (Released) n/a

Middlesbrough

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Luke Ayling (Leeds) Free Paddy McNair (Released) n/a Delano Burgzorg (Mainz) Undisc. Liam Roberts (Released) n/a

Millwall

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Bartosz Bialkowski (Released) n/a Shaun Hutchinson (Released) n/a

Norwich City

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Jose Cordoba (Levski Sofia) Undisc. Christos Tzolis (Fortuna Dusseldorf) £3m Ben Gibson (Stoke) Free Danny Batth (Released) n/a Dimitrios Giannoullis (Released) n/a Sam McCallum (Released) n/a Jon McCracken (Released) n/a

Oxford United

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Jacob Knightbridge (West Ham U21) Free Oisin Smyth (St Mirren) Undisc. Will Vaulks (Sheff Wed) Free Billy Bodin (Released) n/a Marcus Browne (Released) n/a James Henry (Released) n/a Steve Seddon (Released) n/a

Plymouth Argyle

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Nathanael Ogbeta (Swansea) Free Callum Burton (Released) n/a Jack Endacott (Released) n/a Oscar Halls (Released) n/a

Portsmouth

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Jordan Williams (Barnsley) Free Matt Macey (Colchester) Free Joe Rafferty (Rotherham) Free Sean Raggett (Rotherham) Free Josh Dockerill (Released) n/a Lee Evans (Released) n/a Harry Jewitt-White (Released) n/a Josh Martin (Released) n/a Haji Mnoga (Released) n/a Ryan Schofield (Released) n/a Liam Vincent (Released) n/a

Preston North End

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Greg Cunningham (Released) n/a Ben Woodburn (Released) n/a

QPR

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Daniel Bennie (Perth Glory) Undisc. Albert Adomah (Released) n/a Jordan Archer (Released) n/a Andre Dozzell (Released) n/a Aaron Drewe (Released) n/a Stephen Duke-McKenna (Released) n/a Joe Gubbins (Released) n/a Osman Kakay (Released) n/a

Sheffield United

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee George Baldock (Panathinaikos) Free Max Lowe (Sheff Wed) Free Jordan Amissah (Released) n/a Chris Basham (Released) n/a Wes Foderingham (Released) n/a Oliver Norwood (Released) n/a

Sheffield Wednesday

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Ben Hamer (Watford) Free Lee Gregory (Mansfield) Free Max Lowe (Sheff Utd) Free Reece James (Rotherham) Free Will Vaulks (Oxford United) Free Tyreeq Bakinson (Released) n/a Ciaran Brennan (Released) n/a George Byers (Released) n/a Juan Delgado (Released) n/a

Stoke City

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Viktor Johansson (Rotherham) Undisc. Tyrese Campbell (Released) n/a Ben Gibson (Norwich) Free Ciaran Clark (Released) n/a Tom Edwards (Released) n/a Blondy Nna Noukeu (Released) n/a Wesley (Released) n/a D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Released) n/a

Sunderland

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Jack Diamond (Stockport) Free Bradley Dack (Released) n/a Corry Evans (Released) n/a Ellis Taylor (Released) n/a

Swansea City

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth) Free Przemyslaw Placheta (Released) n/a Liam Walsh (Released) n/a

Watford

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Mamadou Doumbia (Black Stars) Undisc. Ben Hamer (Sheff Wed) Free Ashley Fletcher (Released) n/a Jake Livermore (Released) n/a

West Bromwich Albion