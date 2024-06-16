Read update

After a long and arduous 2023/24 campaign, Championship clubs are now able to buy players once again in a bid for a successful 2024/25 season. With 24 teams battling it out to reach the promised land of the Premier League (or avoid the drop to League One), keeping track of every incoming and outgoing can be a tricky task.

That's where Football FanCast has you covered: every in and out since the end of the previous campaign can be found here. A raft of deals have already been agreed ahead of Euro 2024, while teams have nearly three months to bolster their squads before the transfer deadline.

Next season will see the likes of play-off finalists Leeds United lead the charge for a return to the top flight, though the likes of Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion will have eyes on a top-six finish at the very least come May.

But following Ipswich Town's improbable rise to the Premier League, all teams in the second tier will know that anything is possible with clever coaching and recruitment. Could Portsmouth, Derby County or Oxford United emulate the Tractor Boys by securing back-to-back promotions? If they are to go anywhere close, a solid transfer window wouldn't go amiss.

Here are all the deals in and out of Championship clubs this season:

Last updated: 16th June 2024, 2.30am

Blackburn Rovers

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Aodhan Doherty

Undisc.

Bristol City

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Harvey Wiles-Richards (Bath City)

Free

Ephraim Yeboah (Doncaster)

Loan

Duncan Idehen (Released)

n/a

Matty James (Released)

n/a

Andreas Weimann (Released)

n/a

Andy King (Retired)

n/a

Burnley

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Mike Tresor (Genk)

£16m

Jack Cork (Released)

n/a

Maxime Esteve (Montpellier)

£10.1m

Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Released)

n/a

Cardiff City

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Ollie Denham (Released)

n/a

Sheyi Ojo (Released)

n/a

Romaine Sawyers (Released)

n/a

Coventry City

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Marko Stamenic (Red Star)

£4.2m

Liam Kelly (Rotherham)

Free

Raphael Borges Rodrigues (Macarthur)

Undisc.

Simon Moore (Released)

n/a

Derby County

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton)

Free

Conor Hourihane (Barnsley)

Free

Dwight Gayle (Released)

n/a

Scott Loach (Released)

n/a

Korey Smith (Released)

n/a

Martyn Waghorn (Released)

n/a

Joe Wildsmith (Released)

n/a

Hull City

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Cyrus Christie (Released)

n/a

Aaron Connolly (Released)

n/a

Vaughn Covil (Released)

n/a

Greg Docherty (Released)

n/a

David Robson (Released)

n/a

Billy Sharp (Released)

n/a

Adama Traore (Released)

n/a

Leeds United

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth)

£20m

Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)

Free

Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Free

Ian Poveda (Released)

n/a

Luton Town

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Dion Pereira (Dag & Red)

Loan

Luke Berry (Released)

n/a

Admiral Muskwe (Released)

n/a

Fred Onyedinma (Released)

n/a

Dan Potts (Released)

n/a

Elliot Thorpe (Released)

n/a

Middlesbrough

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Luke Ayling (Leeds)

Free

Paddy McNair (Released)

n/a

Delano Burgzorg (Mainz)

Undisc.

Liam Roberts (Released)

n/a

Millwall

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Bartosz Bialkowski (Released)

n/a

Shaun Hutchinson (Released)

n/a

Norwich City

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Jose Cordoba (Levski Sofia)

Undisc.

Christos Tzolis (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

£3m

Ben Gibson (Stoke)

Free

Danny Batth (Released)

n/a

Dimitrios Giannoullis (Released)

n/a

Sam McCallum (Released)

n/a

Jon McCracken (Released)

n/a

Oxford United

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Jacob Knightbridge (West Ham U21)

Free

Oisin Smyth (St Mirren)

Undisc.

Will Vaulks (Sheff Wed)

Free

Billy Bodin (Released)

n/a

Marcus Browne (Released)

n/a

James Henry (Released)

n/a

Steve Seddon (Released)

n/a

Plymouth Argyle

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Nathanael Ogbeta (Swansea)

Free

Callum Burton (Released)

n/a

Jack Endacott (Released)

n/a

Oscar Halls (Released)

n/a

Portsmouth

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Jordan Williams (Barnsley)

Free

Matt Macey (Colchester)

Free

Joe Rafferty (Rotherham)

Free

Sean Raggett (Rotherham)

Free

Josh Dockerill (Released)

n/a

Lee Evans (Released)

n/a

Harry Jewitt-White (Released)

n/a

Josh Martin (Released)

n/a

Haji Mnoga (Released)

n/a

Ryan Schofield (Released)

n/a

Liam Vincent (Released)

n/a

Preston North End

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Greg Cunningham (Released)

n/a

Ben Woodburn (Released)

n/a

QPR

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Daniel Bennie (Perth Glory)

Undisc.

Albert Adomah (Released)

n/a

Jordan Archer (Released)

n/a

Andre Dozzell (Released)

n/a

Aaron Drewe (Released)

n/a

Stephen Duke-McKenna (Released)

n/a

Joe Gubbins (Released)

n/a

Osman Kakay (Released)

n/a

Sheffield United

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

George Baldock (Panathinaikos)

Free

Max Lowe (Sheff Wed)

Free

Jordan Amissah (Released)

n/a

Chris Basham (Released)

n/a

Wes Foderingham (Released)

n/a

Oliver Norwood (Released)

n/a

Sheffield Wednesday

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Ben Hamer (Watford)

Free

Lee Gregory (Mansfield)

Free

Max Lowe (Sheff Utd)

Free

Reece James (Rotherham)

Free

Will Vaulks (Oxford United)

Free

Tyreeq Bakinson (Released)

n/a

Ciaran Brennan (Released)

n/a

George Byers (Released)

n/a

Juan Delgado (Released)

n/a

Stoke City

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Viktor Johansson (Rotherham)

Undisc.

Tyrese Campbell (Released)

n/a

Ben Gibson (Norwich)

Free

Ciaran Clark (Released)

n/a

Tom Edwards (Released)

n/a

Blondy Nna Noukeu (Released)

n/a

Wesley (Released)

n/a

D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Released)

n/a

Sunderland

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Jack Diamond (Stockport)

Free

Bradley Dack (Released)

n/a

Corry Evans (Released)

n/a

Ellis Taylor (Released)

n/a

Swansea City

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth)

Free

Przemyslaw Placheta (Released)

n/a

Liam Walsh (Released)

n/a

Watford

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Mamadou Doumbia (Black Stars)

Undisc.

Ben Hamer (Sheff Wed)

Free

Ashley Fletcher (Released)

n/a

Jake Livermore (Released)

n/a

West Bromwich Albion

Incomings (From)

Fee

Outgoings (To)

Fee

Nathaniel Chalobah (Released)

n/a

Martin Kelly (Released)

n/a

Yann M'Vila (Released)

n/a

Erik Pieters (Released)

n/a

Matt Phillips (Released)

n/a

Adam Reach (Released)

n/a