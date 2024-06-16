After a long and arduous 2023/24 campaign, Championship clubs are now able to buy players once again in a bid for a successful 2024/25 season. With 24 teams battling it out to reach the promised land of the Premier League (or avoid the drop to League One), keeping track of every incoming and outgoing can be a tricky task.
That's where Football FanCast has you covered: every in and out since the end of the previous campaign can be found here. A raft of deals have already been agreed ahead of Euro 2024, while teams have nearly three months to bolster their squads before the transfer deadline.
Next season will see the likes of play-off finalists Leeds United lead the charge for a return to the top flight, though the likes of Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion will have eyes on a top-six finish at the very least come May.
But following Ipswich Town's improbable rise to the Premier League, all teams in the second tier will know that anything is possible with clever coaching and recruitment. Could Portsmouth, Derby County or Oxford United emulate the Tractor Boys by securing back-to-back promotions? If they are to go anywhere close, a solid transfer window wouldn't go amiss.
Transfer window 2024/25: All the latest transfers from England and ScotlandThe summer transfer window is finally open - here are all the latest deals involving clubs from England and Scotland.
Here are all the deals in and out of Championship clubs this season:
Last updated: 16th June 2024, 2.30am
Blackburn Rovers
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Aodhan Doherty
|
Undisc.
Bristol City
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Harvey Wiles-Richards (Bath City)
|
Free
|
Ephraim Yeboah (Doncaster)
|
Loan
|
Duncan Idehen (Released)
|
n/a
|
Matty James (Released)
|
n/a
|
Andreas Weimann (Released)
|
n/a
|
Andy King (Retired)
|
n/a
Burnley
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Mike Tresor (Genk)
|
£16m
|
Jack Cork (Released)
|
n/a
|
Maxime Esteve (Montpellier)
|
£10.1m
|
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Released)
|
n/a
Cardiff City
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Ollie Denham (Released)
|
n/a
|
Sheyi Ojo (Released)
|
n/a
|
Romaine Sawyers (Released)
|
n/a
Coventry City
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Marko Stamenic (Red Star)
|
£4.2m
|
Liam Kelly (Rotherham)
|
Free
|
Raphael Borges Rodrigues (Macarthur)
|
Undisc.
|
Simon Moore (Released)
|
n/a
Derby County
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton)
|
Free
|
Conor Hourihane (Barnsley)
|
Free
|
Dwight Gayle (Released)
|
n/a
|
Scott Loach (Released)
|
n/a
|
Korey Smith (Released)
|
n/a
|
Martyn Waghorn (Released)
|
n/a
|
Joe Wildsmith (Released)
|
n/a
Hull City
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Cyrus Christie (Released)
|
n/a
|
Aaron Connolly (Released)
|
n/a
|
Vaughn Covil (Released)
|
n/a
|
Greg Docherty (Released)
|
n/a
|
David Robson (Released)
|
n/a
|
Billy Sharp (Released)
|
n/a
|
Adama Traore (Released)
|
n/a
Leeds United
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Luis Sinisterra (Bournemouth)
|
£20m
|
Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough)
|
Free
|
Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt)
|
Free
|
Ian Poveda (Released)
|
n/a
Luton Town
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Dion Pereira (Dag & Red)
|
Loan
|
Luke Berry (Released)
|
n/a
|
Admiral Muskwe (Released)
|
n/a
|
Fred Onyedinma (Released)
|
n/a
|
Dan Potts (Released)
|
n/a
|
Elliot Thorpe (Released)
|
n/a
Middlesbrough
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Luke Ayling (Leeds)
|
Free
|
Paddy McNair (Released)
|
n/a
|
Delano Burgzorg (Mainz)
|
Undisc.
|
Liam Roberts (Released)
|
n/a
Millwall
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Bartosz Bialkowski (Released)
|
n/a
|
Shaun Hutchinson (Released)
|
n/a
Norwich City
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Jose Cordoba (Levski Sofia)
|
Undisc.
|
Christos Tzolis (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
|
£3m
|
Ben Gibson (Stoke)
|
Free
|
Danny Batth (Released)
|
n/a
|
Dimitrios Giannoullis (Released)
|
n/a
|
Sam McCallum (Released)
|
n/a
|
Jon McCracken (Released)
|
n/a
Oxford United
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Jacob Knightbridge (West Ham U21)
|
Free
|
Oisin Smyth (St Mirren)
|
Undisc.
|
Will Vaulks (Sheff Wed)
|
Free
|
Billy Bodin (Released)
|
n/a
|
Marcus Browne (Released)
|
n/a
|
James Henry (Released)
|
n/a
|
Steve Seddon (Released)
|
n/a
Plymouth Argyle
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Nathanael Ogbeta (Swansea)
|
Free
|
Callum Burton (Released)
|
n/a
|
Jack Endacott (Released)
|
n/a
|
Oscar Halls (Released)
|
n/a
Portsmouth
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Jordan Williams (Barnsley)
|
Free
|
Matt Macey (Colchester)
|
Free
|
Joe Rafferty (Rotherham)
|
Free
|
Sean Raggett (Rotherham)
|
Free
|
Josh Dockerill (Released)
|
n/a
|
Lee Evans (Released)
|
n/a
|
Harry Jewitt-White (Released)
|
n/a
|
Josh Martin (Released)
|
n/a
|
Haji Mnoga (Released)
|
n/a
|
Ryan Schofield (Released)
|
n/a
|
Liam Vincent (Released)
|
n/a
Preston North End
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Greg Cunningham (Released)
|
n/a
|
Ben Woodburn (Released)
|
n/a
QPR
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Daniel Bennie (Perth Glory)
|
Undisc.
|
Albert Adomah (Released)
|
n/a
|
Jordan Archer (Released)
|
n/a
|
Andre Dozzell (Released)
|
n/a
|
Aaron Drewe (Released)
|
n/a
|
Stephen Duke-McKenna (Released)
|
n/a
|
Joe Gubbins (Released)
|
n/a
|
Osman Kakay (Released)
|
n/a
Sheffield United
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
George Baldock (Panathinaikos)
|
Free
|
Max Lowe (Sheff Wed)
|
Free
|
Jordan Amissah (Released)
|
n/a
|
Chris Basham (Released)
|
n/a
|
Wes Foderingham (Released)
|
n/a
|
Oliver Norwood (Released)
|
n/a
Sheffield Wednesday
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Ben Hamer (Watford)
|
Free
|
Lee Gregory (Mansfield)
|
Free
|
Max Lowe (Sheff Utd)
|
Free
|
Reece James (Rotherham)
|
Free
|
Will Vaulks (Oxford United)
|
Free
|
Tyreeq Bakinson (Released)
|
n/a
|
Ciaran Brennan (Released)
|
n/a
|
George Byers (Released)
|
n/a
|
Juan Delgado (Released)
|
n/a
Stoke City
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Viktor Johansson (Rotherham)
|
Undisc.
|
Tyrese Campbell (Released)
|
n/a
|
Ben Gibson (Norwich)
|
Free
|
Ciaran Clark (Released)
|
n/a
|
Tom Edwards (Released)
|
n/a
|
Blondy Nna Noukeu (Released)
|
n/a
|
Wesley (Released)
|
n/a
|
D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Released)
|
n/a
Sunderland
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Jack Diamond (Stockport)
|
Free
|
Bradley Dack (Released)
|
n/a
|
Corry Evans (Released)
|
n/a
|
Ellis Taylor (Released)
|
n/a
Swansea City
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Nathanael Ogbeta (Plymouth)
|
Free
|
Przemyslaw Placheta (Released)
|
n/a
|
Liam Walsh (Released)
|
n/a
Watford
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Mamadou Doumbia (Black Stars)
|
Undisc.
|
Ben Hamer (Sheff Wed)
|
Free
|
Ashley Fletcher (Released)
|
n/a
|
Jake Livermore (Released)
|
n/a
West Bromwich Albion
|
Incomings (From)
|
Fee
|
Outgoings (To)
|
Fee
|
Nathaniel Chalobah (Released)
|
n/a
|
Martin Kelly (Released)
|
n/a
|
Yann M'Vila (Released)
|
n/a
|
Erik Pieters (Released)
|
n/a
|
Matt Phillips (Released)
|
n/a
|
Adam Reach (Released)
|
n/a