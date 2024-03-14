The European Championship has been a celebration of the continent's footballing prowess since 1960. Alongside the fierce competition and memorable moments on the pitch, the mascots have become a symbol of the tournament's spirit, engaging fans and adding a layer of charm and identity to each edition.

With Euro 2024 now just months away and excitement slowly building, we have decided to rank our favourite European Championship mascots since 1980, when Italy introduced the concept...

We've ordered this list based on the mascots' suitability for each tournament, the amount of creativity involved and their overall legacy as iconic tournament symbols.

Year Mascot Host(s) 2024 Albärt Germany 2020 Skillzy Pan-European 2016 Super Victor France 2012 Slavek and Slavko Poland and Ukraine 2008 Trix and Flix Austria and Switzerland 2004 Kinas Portugal 2000 Benelucky Belgium and Netherlands 1996 Goaliath England 1992 Rabbit Sweden 1988 Berni West Germany 1984 Peno France 1980 Pinnochio Italy

12 Skillzy

Euro 2020

Skillzy, the mascot for Euro 2020, which was held in 2021 due to the pandemic, represents a modern take on football culture, embodying street football and freestyling skills.

However, it looks like very minimal effort was put into the design of the mascot, as it's literally just a human wearing a Euro 2020 outfit with bigger eyes than normal. That's literally it.

11 Super Victor

Euro 2016

Super Victor, the superhero-themed mascot for Euro 2016 in France, aimed to inspire young fans with its depiction of dreams and aspirations. However, if anything, it looks like the type of mascot that would scare kids, with its glazed eyes and strange eyebrows.

Similar to Skillzy, it's just a regular person in an average superhero costume.

10 Goaliath

Euro 1996

For Euro 1996 in England, the mascot was Goaliath, a lion wearing an England kit, symbolising the host nation's football heritage and the emblematic English lion.

The design was quite neat and simple, which some people certainly enjoyed, but we feel as if mascots need to be a bit more crazy and out there if you want to feature near the top of this list.

9 Kinas

Euro 2004

For Euro 2004 in Portugal, Kinas, dressed in the national team's colours and symbols, showcased Portuguese pride. Its name is a nod to the Portuguese word for "cinema".

The mascot appears to resemble a man crossed with a cat, which is fairly strange.

8 Slavek and Slavko

Euro 2012

The twin mascots for Euro 2012, held in Poland and Ukraine, Slavek and Slavko, were designed to reflect the colours and national football kits of the host nations. Their natural poses and friendly appearances endeared them to fans, especially children, placing them in the middle of our list.

However, they clearly didn't bring any luck, as both Poland and Ukraine were knocked out in the group stages.

7 Peno

Euro 1984

The mascot for Euro 1984 in France was Peno, a rooster, which is a national symbol of France representing pride and courage. Its design was relatively simple but effectively captured the spirit of the tournament and the host country's cultural identity.

It could rank higher, but it perhaps lacks the imagination of the others to place among the more memorable efforts.

6 Rabbit

Euro 1992

The unnamed rabbit mascot for Euro 1992 in Sweden, while less iconic than some of its predecessors, still managed to capture the essence of fun and sportsmanship. Its approachable design and appeal to children secure its mid-ranking position.

This would have ranked higher, but the lack of a name automatically makes it less iconic. We have to frown upon the copycat effort from its immediate predecessor, so a bit more invention wouldn't have gone amiss.

5 Trix and Flix

Euro 2008

Representing Euro 2008 in Austria and Switzerland, Trix and Flix were designed with a more animated, dynamic look, donning the tournament's official colours.

One of the reasons we've ranked them highly is their appeal to younger audiences and their ability to convey the excitement of football. Everything you want in a mascot, twice.

4 Albärt

Euro 2024

Albärt, the football-loving bear, is Germany’s effort for the upcoming European Championships. And we have to say this is pretty good, as mascots go. Animals are simply better, while it’s hard to deny Albärt is super cute, and youngsters will be queueing up to give him a hug before kick-off.

His legacy is of course still unknown, but the look is on point and Euros fever is rising, so he could yet become one of the more memorable mascots in recent tournaments.

3 Pinnochio

Euro 1980

As you can see, Pinnochio ended up winning a mascot poll on the Euro 2024 X page, and although we don't believe he's the best, we feel he deserves a spot in the top three.

For the 1980 tournament held in Italy, Pinocchio, the wooden puppet from Italian folklore who dreams of becoming a real boy, was chosen as the mascot. This choice was deeply rooted in Italian culture, making Pinocchio an instant hit and a symbol of the tournament's national pride. His iconic status and cultural resonance earn him a top spot in our rankings.

2 Benelucky

Euro 2000

Benelucky, the mascot for Euro 2000, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, was designed to resemble a devil, reflecting the nickname of the Belgian national team, the Red Devils. He also incorporates elements of both hosting countries' cultures.

We think Benelucky deserves a spot in number two, due to its playful and engaging character, promoting a friendly, welcoming atmosphere for fans from around the world.

1 Berni

Euro 1988

Berni, the mascot for Euro 1988 in West Germany, was a rabbit, chosen for its symbolism of luck and happiness. Its playful nature and the way it captured the tournament's spirit through simplicity and charm, earns Berni top spot in our ranking.

It's a classic and how mascots should be, just simply an animal wearing a football kit, with a big smile on its face.