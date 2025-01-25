The Premier League has seen some of the game's greatest goalscorers grace the top level of English football. But it isn’t just strikers who have got on the scoresheet, as there have been a few goalkeepers who have put themselves into the history books by netting at the other end.

Whether they have gone into the opposition's penalty area in desperate search of a late goal, blasted one from their own box or simply cleared the ball on a windy day, there have been six occasions where goalkeepers have scored in the Premier League.

Here, we have taken a closer look at those goalkeepers and their moments in the spotlight.

Every goalkeeper to score in the Premier League Player Scored for Against Date Peter Schmeichel Aston Villa Everton October 2001 Brad Friedel Blackburn Charlton February 2004 Paul Robinson Tottenham Watford March 2007 Tim Howard Everton Bolton January 2012 Asmir Begovic Stoke Southampton November 2013 Alisson Liverpool West Brom May 2021

1 Peter Schmeichel

Everton v Aston Villa, 2001

Peter Schmeichel made history in the 2001/02 season when he became the first goalkeeper to score in the Premier League.

Schmeichel was playing for Aston Villa at the time, and the Midlands side came into the match unbeaten in the league. However, that run was ended in this game, as Villa were on the wrong side of a 3-2 defeat.

Goals from Steve Watson, Tomasz Radzinski and Thomas Gravesen put Everton in a comfortable 3-0 lead. Mustapha Hadji pulled a goal back for Villa with 19 minutes to go, and it wasn’t until the 90th minute when Schmeichel came up for a corner, and when the ball managed to find him in space, he slotted it home to make it 3-2, but it wasn’t enough for Villa to get anything from the game.

At the end of October, Villa found themselves at the top of the Premier League, but a run of 1 win in 11 games saw them fall out of the title race, and in the end, they finished in eighth, making it seven consecutive seasons of finishing in the top 10.

2 Brad Friedel

Charlton v Blackburn, 2004

Three years after Schmeichel, Blackburn Rovers' Brad Friedel became the second goalkeeper to score in the Premier League.

The Addicks were in control of the game until the final moments as Carlton Cole and Jason Euell had given Charlton a 2-0 lead. However, Andy Cole gave Rovers some hope in the 74th minute, slotting into an empty net.

Then, in the final minutes of the game, Friedel got Blackburn level, as he went up for a corner and slotted the ball home with a left-footed shot from the centre of the penalty area.

Unfortunately for Friedel, this unexpected moment of delirium was short-lived, as Charlton went up the other end and scored in injury time, as Claus Jensen's 25-yard strike was enough to beat the United States international.

Related 10 times outfield players have gone in goal Following Olivier Giroud's recent heroics, Football FanCast has taken a look back at ten times outfield players have had to go in goal.

3 Paul Robinson

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford, 2007