Goals, goals, goals, for everything we love about the game of football, it always comes back to the goals.

They can be the reason we run around celebrating like little kids, and they can be the reason behind a bad weekend, but sometimes they can simply be out of this world.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has created a list of every Match of the Day Goal of the Season winner since the turn of the millennium, and there are some crackers.

1999/00: Paolo Di Canio vs Wimbledon

West Ham United legend Paolo Di Canio has been at the centre of his fair share of iconic - and controversial - footballing moments. Still, we reckon his goal against Wimbledon in the Premier League might be his favourite.

The Hammers would win the game 2-1, and this spectacular volley opened the scoring.

2000/01 - Shaun Bartlett vs Leicester City

The second goal on the list is remarkably similar to the first.

Charlton Athletic's Shaun Bartlett makes a wonderful run into the box, where he is found with an equally wonderful cross that he leathers into the far corner on the volley.

It's a thing of beauty and well worth its place on this list.

2001/02 - Dennis Bergkamp vs Newcastle United

Now, the Puskas Award didn't exist back in the 2001/02 season, but if it did, you can be certain that Dennis Bergkamp's iconic Premier League goal against Newcastle United would have been a winner.

Everything about this goal is beautiful. The cross from Robert Pires, Bergkamp's touch and turn, and then his pinpoint finish into the far corner.

So good is this goal, in fact, that some still argue that he didn't mean it - not us, though.

2002/03 - Thierry Henry vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alongside Bergkamp, Thierry Henry was one of the central men responsible for Arsenal's golden era in the early 2000s, so it shouldn't be all that surprising to see that it was the Frenchman who was awarded the goal of the season in 2002/03, just one year after his Dutch teammate.

The goal was stunning, with the forward running the entire length of the pitch, beating two defenders and then slotting it into the far corner.

The fact that it was in the North London Derby certainly helps give it that bit more gravitas - as does Henry's iconic celebration in front of the away end.

2003/04 - Dietmar Hamann vs Portsmouth

Everyone loves a long shot; there is just something so incredibly satisfying about watching a player pelt the ball into the top corner from 30 yards out, and that is precisely what Liverpool's Dietmar Hamann did against Portsmouth in the 2003/04 campaign.

What's even more impressive is that the German took this shot in just the sixth minute, which set the tone for the rest of the match as the Reds played out a comfortable 3-0 win.

2004/05 - Wayne Rooney vs Middlesbrough

Wayne Rooney was a player who made a habit of scoring spectacular goals - as you'll see later on - but his first goal of the season winner came in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup against Middlesbrough in January 2005.

It might not be quite as powerful as Di Canio's volley a few years prior, but the goal was still a thunderbolt that very few, if any, keepers would've been able to stop.

2005/06 - Steven Gerrard vs West Ham United

Steven Gerrard is a man responsible for so many magical moments on a football pitch it can be hard to remember them all, but if there is one that people will never forget, it is his outstanding goal against West Ham in the 2006 FA Cup final.

The fact that he was so far out-of-the-box makes it impressive anyway, but the fact that it was a 91st-minute equaliser and one that allowed the team to eventually win on penalties makes it a genuinely iconic goal in English football.

2006/07 - Wayne Rooney vs Bolton Wanderers

Rooney's second appearance was on this list, but this goal was a joint effort between the Englishman and a young Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The finish itself isn't particularly crazy, but the interplay between Rooney and Ronaldo looks so simple and smooth that it's hard not to be impressed with the efficiency of the counterattack.

2007/08 - Emmanuel Adebayor vs Tottenham Hotspur

Emmanuel Adebayor is a name that can stir a lot of emotion in North London, having played for both sides in his career, but his only appearance on this list comes from his time in red and white.

The goal itself was a stunning half-volley that gave the keeper no chance of saving it, and the fact that it was against Tottenham only made it all the more impressive.

2008/09 - Glen Johnson vs Hull City

Glen Johnson might be a player far more famous for his time at Liverpool, but we don't think he ever scored a goal quite as good as this one for Portsmouth.

The goal gave Pompey the lead against Hull City, but the Southcoast side couldn't hold on til the end, conceding an 86th-minute equaliser.

2009/10 - Maynor Figueroa vs Stoke City

Maynor Figueroa's goal for Wigan Athletic against Stoke City in the 2009/10 season demonstrated his brilliant technical ability and quick thinking.

The Latics won a free kick on the halfway line, so before Stoke could react, Figueroa hoofed it over the keeper's head and into the Potters' net, much to the home fans' dismay.

2010/11 - Wayne Rooney vs Manchester City

It's that man again, and is there a more iconic Wayne Rooney goal than this one? We really don't think so.

Regardless of context, this would still be one of the best goals ever scored in the Premier League, but the fact that it was against Manchester City at a time when they were a threat to United just makes it so much better.

This is a goal that will never be forgotten.

2011/12 - Papiss Cisse vs Chelsea

Now, just like Rooney's effort the year before, this strike from Newcastle United forward Papiss Cisse will likely be remembered for a very long time, but we aren't so sure we can attribute the same level of skill to this one.

The Senegalese striker receives the ball on the edge of the box and just puts his laces through it, somehow getting it to swing almost 90 degrees to the right and over the head of Petr Cech in goal.

It truly is one of the most remarkable goals ever scored in the Premier League, and we never get tired of watching it.

2012/13 - Robin van Persie vs Aston Villa

Robin van Persie's time with Manchester United was short but sweet, as he almost single handedly won them their last league title under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 2012/13 season.

He scored a plethora of stunning goals that season, but his best came towards the end of the campaign at home to Aston Villa.

It might just be one of the very best volleys we have seen in the Premier League.

2013/14 - Jack Wilshere vs Norwich City

Arsenal make yet another appearance in this list, but this Jack Wilshere goal, for our money anyway, is the best goal ever scored at the Emirates.

The intricate passing around Norwich City's box, Wilshere's brilliantly timed run and his even better finish all make for unbelievable viewing.

If there was ever a goal, to sum up what Arsenal under Arsene Wenger were all about, this is it.

2014/15 - Jack Wilshere vs West Bromwich Albion

So this is an interesting one.

Jack Wilshere was awarded Match of the Day's goal of the season in back-to-back years between 2013 and 2015, but this second goal won with a lot of controversy around it.

The award was given to Wilshere after Arsenal fans hijacked the BBC's poll and overwhelmingly voted for their man. The results left pundits perplexed and frustrated, with Alan Shearer arguing the winner should have been Charlie Adam for his screamer against Chelsea.

That said, Wilshere's goal was still fantastic, and we're sure he isn't too fussed with how he won it.

2015/16 - Dele Alli vs Crystal Palace

When you think of Dele Alli in his prime, chances are you're thinking about his stunning goal against Crystal Palace in particular.

Everything about the goal is brilliant: the close control, getting over the defender and then his pinpoint accurate finish. It was his way of announcing his arrival to the league, and we hope he can do something similar again one day.

2016/17 - Emre Can vs Watford

Emre Can might have left Liverpool too early to be a part of the immense success that eventually came under Jurgen Klopp, but he was at least able to leave this outstanding goal as his mark on the team.

There isn't much you can say about the goal itself other than it has to be one of the very best examples of a scissor kick that the league has ever seen.

2017/18 - Jamie Vardy vs West Bromwich Albion

Jamie Vardy will go down as one of the most legendary strikers in Premier League history for his invaluable contribution to Leicester City's title-winning season in 2015/16.

However, his best goal for the Foxes came two years later against fellow Midlanders West Bromwich Albion when he carried the ball from his own half before finishing into the far corner.

2018/19 - Vincent Kompany vs Leicester City

Vincent Kompany is undoubtedly one of the league's greatest-ever defenders and a genuine icon at Manchester City, so it's only fitting that his contribution to this list is the goal that probably won City the title in 2018/19.

It was a must-win game for City, and with the scores level late into the second half, the captain took a pot shot from range that just so happened to nestle into the top corner.

Pure Drama.