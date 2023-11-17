Premier League clubs pride themselves on bringing young talent through the ranks and then playing them in the first-team.

This is a common trend not just in the top-flight but in English football in general.

Some of the brightest players currently playing at the highest level have come through these academies are now the stars of today and tomorrow.

So, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Premier League’s best academy product by their market value on Transfermarkt which is decided by the demand for a player and what league they are playing in amongst other factors.

20 Brentford: Ellery Balcombe

Value: £259.4k

West London is where this list gets started with Brentford goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe.

He is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Bees but Balcombe did play all 120 minutes in the EFL Cup game against Newport County, one which they won via a penalty shootout.

19 AFC Bournemouth: Gavin Kilkenny

Value: £345.6k

Gavin Kilkenny is another yet to make his Premier League debut but he did play 14 times in the Championship in the 2021/22 season, totalling 1,100 minutes.

The midfielder has previously gone out on loan to Stoke City and Charlton Athletic but has since returned to AFC Bournemouth.

18 Everton: Lewis Dobbin

Value: £777.5k

Lewis Dobbin is the first name on this list to have appeared in the top-flight with his first start coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 26th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez gave him his debut, sending him on as a substitute for Alex Iwobi at Goodison Park in September of 2021. Norwich City were the opponents that day.

17 Burnley: Jay Rodriguez

Value: £864k

Jay Rodriguez has certainly appeared in the Premier League, playing well over 200 times in the competition and counting.

Despite being a Burnley product, he actually made his debut in a Southampton shirt in the 2012/13 season after a strong couple of seasons with the Clarets in the Championship.

16 Luton Town: Cauley Woodrow

Value: £1 million

Cauley Woodrow graduated from the Luton Town academy, went on to play for Fulham and Barnsley before returning to Kenilworth Road over a decade later.

This is of course Luton’s first season in the Premier League, meaning that Woodrow’s debut in the competition for the Hatters came this season as well. Although, this isn't his first taste overall, as he actually made 6 PL appearances during his Fulham days in the 2013/14 campaign, scoring once under the stewardship of Felix Magath.

15 Fulham: Marek Rodak

Value: £2.6 million

Talking of players to make their Premier League debut whilst wearing the white of Fulham and the same goes for goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

The Slovakian shot-stopper made his debut in a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal on September 12th, 2020. He made two league appearances that term.

14 Sheffield United: Rhys Norrington-Davies

Value: £2.6 million

Rhys Norrington-Davies was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which must be somewhat rare for a Welsh international.

He is another to feature on this list that is yet to make his Premier League debut and yet is still valued at a very solid £2.6 million, owing to his very respectable performances in the Championship for the likes of Sheffield United and Stoke City.

13 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hugo Bueno

Value: £5.2 million

Hugo Bueno is the next man up, and he is valued at double Norrington-Davies having been a very consistent performer for Wolverhampton Wanderers last term.

The fullback made 21 Premier League appearances, 16 of these being starts and he amassed a total of 1,316 minutes. All of that at just 20 years of age.

12 West Ham United: Ben Johnson

Value: £8.6 million

Keeping on the theme of fullbacks and Ben Johnson has become a regular in West Ham United squads despite his age.

Johnson first appeared in the Premier League in the 2018/19 season with Manuel Pellegrini giving him his debut against his own former employers, Manchester City.

David Moyes has since put a lot of trust in him and 20 league appearances in the 2021/22 is a career-high for him to date.

11 Nottingham Forest: Joe Worrall

Value: £10.4 million

Joe Worrall graduated from the Nottingham Forest academy into the first-team in 2016 and has remained a mainstay in the side ever since.

He played a major role in their promotion back to the Premier League and made his own top-flight debut on the opening day of last season in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

Worrall made 30 appearances that term for a total of over 2,200 minutes.

10 Tottenham Hotspur: Oliver Skipp

Value: £13 million

England U21 international Oliver Skipp is valued at £13 million having been at Tottenham Hotspur for a few years now.

Mauricio Pochettino was the man who gave Skipp his debut against Southampton at the end of 2018, the now Chelsea manager of course.

9 Crystal Palace: Tyrick Mitchell

Value: £19 million

Tyrick Mitchell carries on the plethora of fullbacks on this list, and he broke through at Crystal Palace no longer after Aaron Wan-Bissaka did so on the opposite flank.

In September, he became the youngest-ever Eagle to make 100 Premier League appearances at six months younger than Wilfried Zaha was when he became the previous record holder.

Mitchell’s debut in the competition in July 2020, coming on as a substitute for Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

8 Newcastle United: Sean Longstaff

Value: £21.6 million

Sean Longstaff is next with a value of a couple million more than Tyrick Mitchell.

The Longstaff brothers came through at Newcastle United at a similar time, and it was a time when the club were struggling on the pitch.

Times have certainly changed and yet Sean Longstaff remains an important piece of the furniture at St. James’ Park. His goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the shocking 4-1 win for the Magpies is certainly a highlight of his career, wearing the colours of his boyhood club.

7 Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey

Value: £36.3 million

A sizable jump in value takes us from Newcastle to Birmingham and yet it is another central-midfielder leading the way.

Jacob Ramsey made his Aston Villa debut during the pandemic and went on to have an extended run in the team that season.

He made 22 appearances that season and then followed it up with 34 and 35, showing his importance to the team no matter who the manager.

6 Chelsea: Reece James

Value: £47.5 million

Reece James’ rise to the top has been stunted by injuries but his absence in the Chelsea side is reminding everyone of his importance in defence.

His valuation comes up just short of £50 million and even that seems on the low side.

The Chelsea captain excelled on loan with Wigan Athletic, playing at the back and in midfield, then earning the trust to be played regularly at Stamford Bridge as well when he returned to his parent club.

5 Brighton and Hove Albion: Evan Ferguson

Value: £51.6 million

It isn’t solely English talent in the upper echelons with Brighton and Hove Albion’s beloved Irishman earning a sizable valuation in excess of £50 million.

Evan Ferguson is a true embodiment of bursting onto the scene, and he is also a true embodiment of the brilliance of Brighton’s recruitment team.

The 18-year-old made his league debut just over a year ago in a defeat at the hands of Burnley and both him and the club haven’t looked back since.

4 Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Value: £56.1 million

Reece James’ Three Lions battle with Trent Alexander-Arnold spills over into this list, and it is the latter who has a higher value according to Transfermarkt.

It is easy to forget that he is still just 25 given that he has starred in a Liverpool side that has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

3 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford

Value: £64.8 million

Entering into the top three now and it is another player in red, but in Manchester as opposed to Merseyside.

Marcus Rashford is another player who plays well beyond his years and isn’t known as a sporadic youngster anymore.

Rashford’s debut was one of the most famous ones that the Premier League has seen, scoring two and assisting one in a historic 3-2 win over Arsenal.

2 Manchester City: Phil Foden

Value: £95 million

From the red half of Manchester to the blue half and Phil Foden is valued at an eye-watering £95 million.

Foden was used sparingly by Pep Guardiola in his earlier days and perhaps still is in truth.

The talented playmaker’s Premier League debut came in December 2017 as he replaced Ilkay Gundogan in a win over Spurs.

Fast forward to last season and he appeared 32 times in the league with 22 of these outings being starts.

1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

Value: £103.7 million

Bukayo Saka is all that many Arsenal fans can talk about and deservedly so given his continued brilliance in the red and white.

Despite his age, Saka has taken on the mantle as a match-winner and if he ever is to depart the Emirates, it will be for a sizable fee, hence the nine-figure valuation by Transfermarkt.

Saka made his Premier League debut at just 17 against Fulham on January 1st, 2019.

His first goal then came in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt in September 2020, and he ended that season with six league goal contributions and seven in the aforementioned European competition as well.