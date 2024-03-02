The Premier League is filled with clubs of many different shapes and sizes, but one thing that all 20 teams share is a passion for the game and a real desire to get behind their team, win, lose or draw.

Every club in the top flight has that one song that fans associate with them, from You'll Never Walk Alone for Liverpool to Hi Ho Wolverhampton at Molineux, it really is special.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has created a list featuring the main chant or song for every Premier League club, complete with lyrics.

Arsenal

North London Forever

Lyrics: "North London forever,

Whatever the weather,

These streets are our own,

And my heart will leave you never,

My blood will forever,

Run through the stone..."

We're kicking off our list with a chant that booms around the Emirates every matchday.

With the impressive performances on the field this season and the Premier League title well within reach, you can bet that the Arsenal fans will sing this one just that little bit louder from here on in. Taken from Louis Dunford's 'The Angel', Gunners supporters have been belting this anthem out since last season.

Aston Villa

Hi Ho Aston Villa

Lyrics (to the tune of Hi Ho Silver Lining): "You're everywhere and nowhere, baby

That's where you're at

You're rollin' down a bumpy hillside

In your hippy hat

"You're flying across the country

And getting fat

You're saying everything is groovy

When your tyres are flat

"And it's Hi Ho Aston Villa!

Anywhere you go, baby

I see your sun is shining

But I won't make a fuss

Though it's obvious..."

This is one that perhaps won't go down well with bitter rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, as both clubs' pre-match and post-match rituals involve singing this at the top of your lungs.

Both sets of fans will argue over who sang it first, but no one really knows the answer.

Bournemouth

Boscombe, Back of the Net

Lyrics: "Boscombe,

(Back of the net),

Boscombe,

(Back of the net)..."

Bournemouth aren't exactly blessed with a huge amount of iconic chants, but this song has been around for a long time and is one that the more hardcore fans will recognise and appreciate.

Brentford

Hey Jude

Lyrics: "Brentford

Don't make it bad,

Take a sad song and make it better,

Remember to let her into your heart

Then you will start to make it better, better, better, better, ooh.

Na na na,

Na na na na!

Na na na na!

Brentford,

Na na na,

Na na na na!

Na na na na!

Brentford..."

This is, of course, a popular song that was originally sung by The Beatles.

If you ever rock up to the Gtech Community Stadium, you'll be sure to hear this bellowing out before and after matches, win, lose or draw.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Sussex By The Sea

Lyrics: "Now is the time for marching, now let your hearts be gay,

Hark to the merry bugles sounding along our way.

So let your voices ring, my boys, and take the time from me,

And I’ll sing you a song as we march along,

Of Sussex by the Sea!

Good old Sussex by the Sea!

Good old Sussex by the Sea!

You may tell them all we stand or fall,

For Sussex by the Sea."

Many football fans perhaps won't look at Brighton as a fanbase with that much passion and aggressiveness, but if you've ever experienced this being bellowed out by 30,000 Seagulls fans prior to kick-off, you may just feel on edge.

Burnley

The Burnley Aces

Lyrics: "Oh my lads, you should have seen 'em running,

Running down the Brunshaw road the Burnley boys are coming,

All the lads and lasses, smiles upon their faces,

Running down the Brunshaw road,

To see the Burnley Aces..."

Now, this is a song that's iconic among quite a few fan bases, with each having their own rendition.

However, with Burnley, it can be heard home and away, and fits ever so well with the Brunshaw Road.

Chelsea

Blue Is The Colour

Lyrics: "Blue is the colour, football is the game

We're all together, and winning is our aim

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

'Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name

Here at the Bridge whether rain or fine

We can shine all the time

Home or away, come and see us play

You're welcome any day..."

This is one of the more iconic songs in the list, and matchdays at Stamford Bridge just wouldn't be the same without it.

Although results haven't exactly gone in favour of the Blues at times in the current campaign, as a player, if you're hearing this as you await kick-off, it'll be sure to get you right up for it.

Crystal Palace

Glad All Over

Lyrics: "You say that you love me,

(Say that you love me),

All of the time,

(All of the time),

You say that you need me,

(Say that you need me),

You'll always be mine,

(Always be mine),

And I'm feeling, glad all over,

Yes I'm, glad all over,

Baby I'm, glad all over,

So glad you're mine."

Palace fans have been belting out Beatles hit Glad All Over since the late 60s, when it was performed by The Dave Clark Five - who wrote the song - at Selhurst Park. Now a tradition in south London, it has become a staple of the matchday experience.

Everton

Spirit of the Blues

Lyrics: "It’s good news for the blues,

And there’s no more time to lose,

Cos we’re hot on the trail,

And there’s no way we’re gonna fail,

So get your coat on and get moving,

Cos we don’t know the meaning of losing,

So come on come on,

Get down to Goodison Park,

Wooooo.

Everton, we never shone so brightly,

Everton, the spirit of the blues,

Everton, we never shone so brightly,

Everton, the spirit of the blues..."

As far as classic Everton songs go, there aren't many better than the Spirit of the Blues. Kenny Parry wrote the hit 38 years ago with Billy Kinsley in just one sitting.

Fulham

We Are Fulham

Lyrics: "We are Fulham,

We are Fulham,

We are Fulham, FFC,

We are Fulham,

Super Fulham,

We are Fulham,

F*** Chelsea!"

Fulham aren't known for their wide array of chants, but this one is simple but effective, with a bit of vulgarity in there for good measure, so parental discretion is advised.

Liverpool

You'll Never Walk Alone

Lyrics: "When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don't be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm

There's a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark

Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

For your dreams be tossed and blown

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you'll never walk alone

You'll never walk alone."

The most iconic and heartfelt chant on the list just has to be You'll Never Walk Alone.

There's nothing quite like the Kop blaring this out pre-match and in the final minutes of a game, with goosebumps starting to appear and the odd tear being shed.

Luton Town

Hark Now Hear The Luton Sing

Lyrics (to the tune of Mary's Boy Child): "Hark now hear the Luton sing,

The Watford run away,

And we will fight forever more,

Because of Boxing Day..."

The atmosphere at Kenilworth Road is something to behold on a Premier League matchday, as one of the most hostile grounds in the top flight.

This is a chant that hits close to home for Luton fans, with a dig at rivals Watford.

Manchester City

Wonderwall

Lyrics: "I said maybe,

You're gonna be the one that saves me,

And after all, you're my Wonderwall..."

There are a number of classic songs that have been sung from the terraces at the Etihad and Maine Road previously, from Blue Moon to City 'til I Die, but there's just something about a bit of Oasis serenading the crowd after a game.

Manchester United

Glory, Glory Man Utd

Lyrics: "Glory, glory Man United

Glory, glory Man United

Glory, glory Man United

As the Reds go marching on, on, on..."

Another iconic one to add to the list.

"Glory, Glory Man United" was a single released by the Manchester United squad prior to the 1983 FA Cup Final, and was written by Frank Renshaw.

Newcastle United

Blaydon Races

Lyrics: "Oh me lads, you should've seen us gannin'

Passing the folks along the road

Just as they were stannin'

All the lads and lasses there

All wi' smilin' faces

Gannin along the Scotswood Road

To see the Blaydon Races

We went to Blaydon Races

'Twas on the 9th of June

Eighteen Hundred and Sixty-Two

On a Summer's Afternoon

We took the bus from Balmbras

And she was heavy-laden

Away we went along Collingwood Street

That's on the Road to Blaydon..."

This song is a part of the classic pre-match ritual at St James' Park.

There's nothing quite like having 50,000 fans all sing this at once, though the lyrics will help as there are quite a few words to take in.

Nottingham Forest

Mull of Kintyre

Lyrics: "City Ground

Oh, mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh, City Ground

Far have I travelled and much have I seen

Goodison, Anfield are places I've been

Maine Road, Old Trafford still echo to the sound

Of the boys in the red from the City Ground

City Ground

Oh mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh City Ground

Passing the leather like Cloughie's great men

Please take us back to the days I knew then

Games when we sang in the Nottingham choir

When we thrashed the sheep from Derbyshire

City Ground

Oh, mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh, City Ground

Smiles in the sunshine, Football like champagne

Still take me back to where my memories remain

Flickering embers growing higher and higher

And a new squad of players for us to inspire

City Ground

Oh, mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh, City Ground

City Ground

Oh, mist rolling in from the Trent

My desire is always to be here

Oh, City Ground"

A historic Nottingham Forest song that really gets the atmosphere going at the City Ground.

The song has been a Nottingham Forest anthem ever since the glory days when the Reds were champions of Europe. It was made famous by Paul McCartney and Wings.

Sheffield United

Greasy Chip Butty

Lyrics: "You fill up my senses,

Like a gallon of Magnet,

Like a packet of Woodbines,

Like a good pinch of snuff,

Like a night out in Sheffield,

Like a greasy chip butty,

Like Sheffield United,

Come fill me again

Na na na na na...Ooooohh!"

Bramall Lane can have quite a hostile atmosphere at times, and this song certainly helps build that pre-match.

The Greasy Chip Butty song has been an iconic Blades song since the mid-1980s, when fans decided to create their own rendition to the tune of John Denver’s ‘Annie’s Song’.

Tottenham Hotspur

When the Spurs Go Marching In

Lyrics: "Oh, when the Spurs

Go marching in

Oh, when the Spurs go marching in

I wanna be in that number

Oh, when the Spurs go marching in..."

A huge fan favourite in the white half of north London, while the original lyrics lend themselves more to fans of a Southampton persuasion, this one certainly gets the crowd going on matchday.

Now complete with a trumpet rendition prior to kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it really wouldn't be a Spurs game without it.

West Ham United

I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles

Lyrics: "I'm forever blowing bubbles,

Pretty bubbles in the air,

They fly so high,

They reach the sky,

And like my dreams they fade and die!

Fortunes always hiding,

I've looked everywhere,

I'm forever blowing bubbles,

Pretty bubbles in the air!

United!

United!"

Completely synonymous with West Ham United, I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles is a song that every football fan will have sung at least once in their lifetime - unless you support Millwall, of course.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hi Ho Wolverhampton

Lyrics: "You're everywhere and nowhere, baby

That's where you're at

You're rollin' down a bumpy hillside

In your hippy hat

"You're flying across the country

And getting fat

You're saying everything is groovy

When your tyres are flat

"And it's Hi Ho Wolverhampton!

Anywhere you go, baby

I see your sun is shining

But I won't make a fuss

Though it's obvious..."

As with Aston Villa, it seems slightly strange that two bitter rivals share the same pre-match and post-match song.

However, if you've ever been to Molineux, you'll know just how much of an effect this song has on the atmosphere and feel in the ground, with many away fans often coming away and praising the South Bank.