According to Deloitte Sports Business Group, Premier League clubs collectively spent a record $2.9bn (£2.36bn) during the 2023 summer transfer window, exceeding the $2.46bn (£1.92bn) spent the summer before. After the Saudi Pro League's crazy spending spree back in the summer, there's nothing stopping them from going even deeper into their pockets this January.

And with the competitive nature of the Premier League, all clubs will be looking to invest, with the title race very much heating up and European places still up for grabs, as well as the dreaded relegation battle.

The Africa Cup of Nations is set to take place during the January transfer window, which may influence the decisions of many clubs. That includes Liverpool, who will lose Mohamed Salah; Manchester United, who will lose Andre Onana; and Chelsea, who will lose Nicolas Jackson.

There will also be players at almost every club that just aren't needed anymore, whether that's due to a lack of game time or simply not being good enough, which is often a part of the boring process of raising the funds required for signings.

One man to look out for on the departures front will be Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, who will be desperate to secure regular football with the European Championship edging ever closer.

With that being said, Football FanCast will provide you with all the transfer activity that goes on throughout the month of January in the Premier League for all 20 clubs.

Arsenal January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Aston Villa January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Bournemouth January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Brentford January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Brighton & Hove Albion January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee Adrian Mazilu Farul Constanta £2.6m

Out

Player To Fee

Burnley January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee Dara Costelloe Dundee FC Loan

Chelsea January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Crystal Palace January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Everton January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Fulham January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Liverpool January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Luton Town January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Manchester City January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Manchester United January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee Donny van de Beek Eintracht Frankfurt Loan

Newcastle United January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Nottingham Forest January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee Gustavo Scarpa Atletico Mineiro £4m

Sheffield United January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Tottenham Hotspur January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee Hugo Lloris LAFC Free

West Ham United January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out

Player To Fee

Wolverhampton Wanderers January 2024 transfers

In

Player Joined from Fee

Out