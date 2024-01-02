Quick Links

According to Deloitte Sports Business Group, Premier League clubs collectively spent a record $2.9bn (£2.36bn) during the 2023 summer transfer window, exceeding the $2.46bn (£1.92bn) spent the summer before. After the Saudi Pro League's crazy spending spree back in the summer, there's nothing stopping them from going even deeper into their pockets this January.

And with the competitive nature of the Premier League, all clubs will be looking to invest, with the title race very much heating up and European places still up for grabs, as well as the dreaded relegation battle.

The Africa Cup of Nations is set to take place during the January transfer window, which may influence the decisions of many clubs. That includes Liverpool, who will lose Mohamed Salah; Manchester United, who will lose Andre Onana; and Chelsea, who will lose Nicolas Jackson.

There will also be players at almost every club that just aren't needed anymore, whether that's due to a lack of game time or simply not being good enough, which is often a part of the boring process of raising the funds required for signings.

One man to look out for on the departures front will be Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, who will be desperate to secure regular football with the European Championship edging ever closer.

With that being said, Football FanCast will provide you with all the transfer activity that goes on throughout the month of January in the Premier League for all 20 clubs.

Arsenal January 2024 transfers

In

mikel-arteta-arsenal-premier-league

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

edu-arsenal-premier-league

Player

To

Fee

Aston Villa January 2024 transfers

In

Emery-Aston Villa

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

jacob-ramsey-aston-villa-premier-league

Player

To

Fee

Bournemouth January 2024 transfers

In

Andoni Iraola-Bournemouth

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

dominic-solanke-bournemouth-premier-league

Player

To

Fee

Brentford January 2024 transfers

In

Thomas Frank-Brentford

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

ivan-toney-brentford

Player

To

Fee

Brighton & Hove Albion January 2024 transfers

In

Roberto de Zerbi-Brighton

Player

Joined from

Fee

Adrian Mazilu

Farul Constanta

£2.6m

Out

even-ferguson-brighton

Player

To

Fee

Burnley January 2024 transfers

In

vincent-kompany-burnley-turf-moor-premier-league

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

dara-costelloe-burnley-january-transfer-1

Player

To

Fee

Dara Costelloe

Dundee FC

Loan

Chelsea January 2024 transfers

In

pochettino-chelsea-premier-league

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

todd-boehly-chelsea-premier-league

Player

To

Fee

Crystal Palace January 2024 transfers

In

roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

Will-Hughes-Crystal-Palace

Player

To

Fee

Everton January 2024 transfers

In

sean-dyche-everton-premier-league

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

amadou-onana-everton

Player

To

Fee

Fulham January 2024 transfers

In

marco-silva-fulham-premier-league

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

Shahid Khan

Player

To

Fee

Liverpool January 2024 transfers

In

jurgen-klopp-liverpool-premier-league

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

liverpool-player-ratings-opinion

Player

To

Fee

Luton Town January 2024 transfers

In

Rob Edwards-Luton Town

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu-Luton Town

Player

To

Fee

Manchester City January 2024 transfers

In

Pep Guardiola-Man City-1

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

man-city-owner

Player

To

Fee

Manchester United January 2024 transfers

In

erik-ten-hag-manchester-united

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

van-de-beek-ten-hag-mount-manchester-united-premier-league

Player

To

Fee

Donny van de Beek

Eintracht Frankfurt

Loan

Newcastle United January 2024 transfers

In

eddie-howe-newcastle-premier-league

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

bruno-guimaraes-newcastle-premier-league

Player

To

Fee

Nottingham Forest January 2024 transfers

In

wolves-nuno

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

gustavo-scarpa-nottingham-forest-atletico-mineiro

Player

To

Fee

Gustavo Scarpa

Atletico Mineiro

£4m

Sheffield United January 2024 transfers

In

Chris-Wilder

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

oli-mcburnie-sheffield-united

Player

To

Fee

Tottenham Hotspur January 2024 transfers

In

ange-postecoglou-tottenham-hotspur

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

Hugo Lloris

Player

To

Fee

Hugo Lloris

LAFC

Free

West Ham United January 2024 transfers

In

west-ham-david-moyes-premier-league

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

saïd-benrahma-west-ham-united

Player

To

Fee

Wolverhampton Wanderers January 2024 transfers

In

gary-oneil-wolves

Player

Joined from

Fee

Out

fabio-silva-wolves

Player

To

Fee

Fabio Silva

Rangers

Loan