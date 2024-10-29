The 68th annual ceremony of the Ballon d'Or was won by Manchester City star Rodri, who pipped Real Madrid superstars Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to the 2024 award.
However, the Man City midfielder wasn’t the only Premier League player nominated for the prestigious award, with 10 stars from England’s top flight in the top 30.
But where did the other nine place? Football FanCast takes a look at the final top 30 Ballon d’Or standings and how other Premier League stars fared.
Why Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or
Not even a season-ending injury could stop Manchester City's Rodri from claiming football's biggest individual prize.
|
2024 Ballon d’Or standings
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Club
|
1
|
Rodri
|
Man City
|
2
|
Vinicius Junior
|
Real Madrid
|
3
|
Jude Bellingham
|
Real Madrid
|
4
|
Dani Carvajal
|
Real Madrid
|
5
|
Erling Haaland
|
Man City
|
6
|
Kylian Mbappe
|
Real Madrid
|
7
|
Lautaro Martinez
|
Inter
|
8
|
Lamine Yamal
|
Barcelona
|
9
|
Toni Kroos
|
Real Madrid
|
10
|
Harry Kane
|
Bayern Munich
|
11
|
Phil Foden
|
Man City
|
12
|
Florian Wirtz
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
13
|
Dani Olmo
|
Barcelona
|
14
|
Ademola Lookman
|
Atalanta
|
15
|
Nico Williams
|
Athletic Club
|
16
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
17
|
Federico Valverde
|
Real Madrid
|
18
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Aston Villa
|
19
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Arsenal
|
20
|
Hakan Calhanoglu
|
Inter
|
21
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Arsenal
|
22
|
Antonio Rudiger
|
Real Madrid
|
23
|
Ruben Dias
|
Man City
|
24
|
William Saliba
|
Arsenal
|
25
|
Cole Palmer
|
Chelsea
|
26
|
Declan Rice
|
Arsenal
|
27
|
Vitinha
|
Paris Saint-Germain
|
28
|
Alejandro Grimaldo
|
Bayer Leverkusen
|
=29
|
Artem Dovbyk
|
AS Roma
|
=29
|
Mats Hummels
|
AS Roma
The top 10 Premier League players in Ballon d'Or standings:
10 Declan Rice (Arsenal)
26th place
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice finished in 26th place, with the Englishman falling short for both club and country during the 2023/24 season.
Rice, who joined in a mega-money move from West Ham, almost helped Arsenal to Premier League glory and played a major part in England’s route to the Euro 2024 final.
9 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
25th place
Cole Palmer has enjoyed an unbelievable period at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea after joining from Man City in 2023.
He’s been the Blues’ star man, and despite Chelsea not winning any silverware or finishing in the Champions League, Palmer still makes the top 30, showing the impact he has made.
|
Cole Palmer's 23/24 stats for Chelsea
|
Goals
|
25
|
Assists
|
15
|
Games
|
45
8 William Saliba (Arsenal)
24th place
Centre-back William Saliba is quickly turning into one of the best defenders in the world and has been solid in defence for Arsenal alongside Gabriel, resulting in rumours over a transfer to Real Madrid.
The pair are at the base of Mikel Arteta’s title push, and Saliba’s placing in the Ballon d’Or may only improve year on year, should he continue to star.
7 Ruben Dias (Man City)
23rd place
One of four Manchester City superstars in the top 30 is centre-back Ruben Dias, who once again played a key role in Pep Guardiola’s side over the last 12 months.
Dias picked up his fourth Premier League winners' medal earlier in the year and will be hoping to make it five in 2025, which could see his ranking at next year’s Ballon d’Or improve.
6 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
21st place
The third of four Arsenal stars in the top 30 is Bukayo Saka, who improved on his 24th-place finish at the 2023 Ballon d’Or.
The 23-year-old continues to go from strength to strength at the Emirates, so next year, we may see him in the top 20, especially if he inspires Arsenal to Premier League glory.
5 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
19th place
Yet another Arsenal star on the list is Martin Odegaard, who snuck into the top 20 by finishing in 19th place.
The current Gunners captain has had a major influence on the team in recent years, and that has been highlighted following his recent absence through injury.
4 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
18th place
Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez retained the Yashin Trophy for being the best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or awards, beating the likes of PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Milan's Mike Maignan.
The Argentine helped Villa qualify for the Champions League and hasn’t conceded a goal during the first three group stage games.
3 Phil Foden (Man City)
11th place
Phil Foden was the Premier League Player of the Year during the 2023/24 season, so it comes as no surprise to see his name in the top 30.
The Englishman struggled to replicate his club form at Euro 2024, though, which may explain his position just outside the top 10.
|
Goals
|
19
|
Assists
|
8
|
WhoScored average match rating
|
7.55/10
|
WhoScored Player of the Match awards
|
10
2 Erling Haaland (Man City)
5th place
The only other Premier League player to make it into the top 10 is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has enjoyed a brilliant start to the current campaign in front of goal.
The Norwegian won another Premier League title and Golden Boot during the 2023/24 season at the Etihad, but didn’t feature at Euro 2024 with his country.
1 Rodri (Man City)
1st place
Top of the charts, as we know, was Rodri, who won the Premier League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup with Man City, while also helping Spain to Euro 2024 glory.
|
Pass success %
|
92.5
|
WhoScored average match rating
|
7.62/10
|
Goals
|
8
|
Assists
|
9
|
Tackles per game
|
2.1
Rodri has become the first Man City player to win the Ballon d'Or and lost just one game for club and country in the 2023/24 season.
