The Premier League may be on its summer break, but before you know it, a new season will be upon us, kickstarting ten months of footballing drama all over again.

In the meantime, clubs will be scrapping with each other to improve their playing squads before the 30th August deadline. Here, Football FanCast keeps you updated on all the movements in and out of every 2024/25 Premier League club, from champions Manchester City to new boys Ipswich Town.

Chelsea were the big spenders last time around, with close to £400m spent by Todd Boehly, which included the British-record transfer of Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

But who will it be this year? Stay up to date with every Premier League club’s fortunes here.

Arsenal

The Gunners may well be keen to spend big again after pushing Manchester City all the way last season. They signed Declan Rice for a club-record fee last term, outlining their intentions to become the best club in England once again. As their search for a league title enters a third decade, Mikel Arteta and Edu may yet be one transfer window away from glory.

However, it looks like they won't be welcoming Benjamin Sesko to the club, as the Slovenian has signed a new five-year deal at RB Leipzig.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Cedric (Released) n/a Mohamed Elneny (Released) n/a Arthur Okonkwo (Released) n/a

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are set for an intriguing summer. While they may enjoy the riches of qualifying for the Champions League, they are also thought to be looking over their shoulders when it comes to complying with the Premier League’s profit & sustainability rules.

Nevertheless, strengthening over the summer months will be paramount if they are to compete on multiple fronts, and having faltered somewhat towards the end of the previous campaign as their European adventure collapsed at the penultimate hurdle, NSWE will need to make some big calls before the end of August.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Morgan Sanson (Nice) £3.4m

Bournemouth

After a satisfactory first season under Andoni Iraola, it will be interesting to see where Bournemouth could go with a few new additions at the Vitality Stadium.

Having already added goalkeeper Alex Paulsen and the permanent signing of Enes Unal, the Cherries are making moves to consolidate their current position in the top flight.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Luis Sinisterra (Leeds) £20m Ryan Fredericks (Released) n/a Enes Unal (Getafe) £13m Lloyd Kelly (Released) n/a Alex Paulsen (Wellington) Undisc. Jamal Lowe (Released) n/a Emiliano Marcondes (Released) n/a Darren Randolph (Released) n/a

Brentford

Brentford recorded their lowest Premier League finish since their 2021 promotion last season, meaning Thomas Frank will be after a vast improvement over the next 12 months.

The Bees have already made one big move, bringing in Igor Thiago from Club Brugge for £30m, who could end up as a replacement for Ivan Toney, with the current Brentford striker long linked with a move away.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Igor Thiago (Club Brugge) £30m Ellery Balcombe (St Mirren) Loan Shandon Baptiste (Released) n/a Saman Ghoddos (Released) n/a Charlie Goode (Released) n/a

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are another club to have made an early move in the window, despite currently being without a manager following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi. Fabian Hurzeler is set to succeed him, and he appears poised to join Ibrahim Osman, who sealed a switch from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland back in February.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Ibrahim Osman (FC Nordsjaelland) £16m Steven Alzate (Released) n/a Adam Lallana (Released) n/a

Chelsea

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chelsea have already made a pre-window deal this summer. However, it does not come without a cause, as Thiago Silva’s departure has been followed by a free transfer for ex-Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Blues’ bank balance also looks pretty healthy at this stage of the window, with Lewis Hall making his lucrative loan move to Newcastle United a permanent one, with that deal potentially rising to as much as £35m.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) Free Lewis Hall (Newcastle) £35m Thiago Silva (Fluminense) Free

Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner’s first transfer window at Selhurst Park will surely be one of intrigue given his start to life in south London. The Austrian oversaw a dazzling run of form towards the end of the last campaign to secure what had looked an unlikely top-half finish, so a full season at the helm with the help of a few additions could lead to an exciting season.

However, the summer’s rumours appear to be dominated by the uncertain future of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze - with the latter potentially in the shop window having made England’s Euro 2024 squad, along with three of his Crystal Palace teammates.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Nathan Ferguson (Released) n/a Jairo Riedewald (Released) n/a James Tomkins (Released) n/a

Everton

Everton’s financial woes are well documented, but they could be set for a windfall if the rumours of the interest in Jarrad Branthwaite come to fruition over the summer.

One imagines the Toffees will need shrewd additions if they are to stay afloat once again next term, even if Branthwaite stays put, as they cannot rely on the three promoted sides to be as woeful as last year’s were.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Dele Alli (Released) n/a Andre Gomes (Released) n/a Andy Lonergan (Released) n/a

Fulham

Fulham did exceptionally well to remain clear of any relegation bother in their second season back in the Premier League, particularly after losing star man Aleksandar Mitrovic last summer.

They may well be tested in the transfer market this year after losing Tosin Adarabioyo early on, so finding a capable replacement could be high on Marco Silva’s to-do list before the season starts.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea) Free Tyrese Francois (Released) n/a Terence Kongolo (Released) n/a Marek Rodak (Released) n/a

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town arguably have the toughest task of all Premier League clubs this term for obvious reasons, made even harder by loanees Omari Hutchinson and Kieffer Moore returning to their parent clubs.

Their most important deal of the summer may well turn out to be keeping Kieran McKenna at the club following his links to Chelsea.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Nick Hayes (Barnet) Free Dominic Ball (Released) n/a Pantuche Camara (Released) n/a Kayden Jackson (Released) n/a Sone Aluko (Retired) n/a

Leicester City

Currently without a manager and potentially facing PSR repercussions, this is almost certain to be a testing year for newly promoted Leicester City.

They are set to officially make Abdul Fatawu’s deal from Sporting CP a permanent one, which may yet constrain their finances further as they seek to secure survival in their first season back in the top flight.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Abdul Fatawu (Sporting CP) £14.4m Marc Albrighton (Released) n/a Kelechi Iheanacho (Released) n/a Dennis Praet (Released) n/a

Liverpool

The Arne Slot era has arrived, so plenty of eyes will be on Anfield to see what kind of team the Dutchman builds on Merseyside.

Having rebuilt the midfield last season, it may be time for other areas of the squad to be given an overhaul - particularly in light of Joel Matip’s departure in defence. That said, Thiago’s exit could mean another midfield replacement, handing Slot the opportunity to mould the squad in his image.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Calvin Ramsay (Wigan) Loan Joel Matip (Released) n/a Thiago (Released) n/a

Manchester City

Manchester City were able to improve on last season’s league performance - and they had to in order to keep Arsenal at bay. With the Gunners set to breathe down their necks once again, one thing the mega-rich champions can not afford to do is rest on their laurels.

There have been whispers of Saudi Arabia tempting Kevin De Bruyne with a move away, while Pep Guardiola’s long-term future is up in the air, so maintaining what they have could be their main priority this summer.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) £20m Tommy Doyle (Wolves) £4.3m

Manchester United

Having decided to keep Erik ten Hag despite their worst-ever Premier League finish, the summer transfer window is set to determine whether the decision to extend the Dutchman’s stay at Old Trafford will pay off.

Manchester United spent around £170m last term only to finish eighth, so another costly summer would surely be unthinkable for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Alvaro Carreras (Benfica) £5.1m Omari Forson (Monza) Free Anthony Martial (Released) n/a Shola Shoretire (Released) n/a Raphael Varane (Released) n/a Brandon Williams (Released) n/a

Newcastle United

With Man Utd’s FA Cup win bumping Newcastle out of the European spots, there is an opportunity to repeat their achievements of two seasons ago. Eddie Howe’s side finished fourth thanks to clever investment and underperformance from clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.

And amid all the changes at those clubs, plus the likes of Tottenham in the Europa League in 2024/25, Newcastle could take advantage by entering the top-four conversation once again - if they get the signings right, there’s no reason why they can’t challenge.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Lewis Hall (Chelsea) £35m Kell Watts (Cambridge) Free Paul Dummett (Released) n/a Jeff Hendrick (Released) n/a Loris Karius (Released) n/a Matt Ritchie (Released) n/a

Nottingham Forest

Surviving the drop last season despite a points deduction, Nottingham Forest will at least hope that the worst of their PSR woes are now behind them. Still having to keep a watchful eye on their finances, the Reds may not be able to spend as they please.

Big sales are often rumoured when clubs are in financial trouble, and Morgan Gibbs-White - a big-money arrival - could be someone Forest are happy to move on for the sake of financial security.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Remo Freuler (Bologna) £3.8m Harry Arter (Released) n/a Wayne Hennessey (Released) n/a Cheikhou Kouyate (Released) n/a Loic Mbe Soh (Released) n/a Scott McKenna (Released) n/a Felipe (Retired) n/a

Southampton

While Southampton have had some time to bask in the glory of their fruitful promotion pay packet, they will face a tough challenge to stay up this season.

They have already triggered the buy clause in Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ deal to take him from Man City for £20m, but you would imagine this is just the start as the Saints scrap to survive.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Taylor Harwood Bellis (Man City) £20m Stuart Armstrong (Released) n/a

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham improved on the previous year by qualifying for the Europa League in their first season with Ange Postecoglou at the helm, but their second season will give us an idea of where they are headed under the Australian.

Postecoglou has already moved for Lucas Bergvall, reportedly beating Barcelona to his services in the process. He has also insisted he will improve the attack over the summer, so we can expect the likes of Richarlison and Son Heung-min to gain a partner in the coming months.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Lucas Bergvall (Djurgarden) £8.5m Eric Dier (Bayern Munich) Free Ivan Perisic (Hajduk Split) Free Tanguy Ndombele (Released) n/a Ryan Sessegnon (Released) n/a Japhet Tanganga (Released) n/a

West Ham United

Julen Lopetegui has had a busy start to life at West Ham, with the Spaniard already preparing to welcome Luis Guilherme to the club as a move nears.

Whether he ends up being the eventual replacement for Declan Rice remains to be seen, but it is clear the Hammers struggled following the midfielder’s transfer to Arsenal, so this is surely the first port of call for Lopetegui and Tim Steidten this summer.

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee Thilo Kehrer (Monaco) Undisc. Joseph Anang (Released) n/a Angelo Ogbonna (Released) n/a

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Having flirted with a late surge for European football before falling away last term, Gary O’Neil will be in the market to try to make that next step forward at Wolves, rather than prepare his side for a relegation dogfight.

He has already added Tommy Doyle on a permanent deal following his loan from Man City, while Rodrigo Gomes is also on his way to Molineux despite apparent interest from Atletico Madrid.