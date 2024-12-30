The winter transfer window is rarely a dull affair, even if it's often less exciting than its sister version in the summer. But rest assured rumours will swirl around from the get-go as teams scrap for every advantage they can get in a bid to make a success of their respective campaigns.

In the Premier League, the battling is as fierce as ever, with an open race for the Champions League emerging amid the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all underperforming, while Chelsea have joined Arsenal in trying to create something of a title race which is looking increasingly one-sided thanks to Liverpool.

At the other end, Southampton are in danger of setting all the wrong kinds of records given their lowly points haul at the halfway stage, while fellow promoted side Ipswich Town may need a miracle or two in the second half of the season to stay up themselves.

All this means a potentially frantic rush to bolster squads as suspensions hit and injuries bite ahead of a packed start to 2025 - particularly for those in European and cup contention.

As all 20 clubs in the top flight seek changes to their teams, we've got every deal from every club since the opening day of the window, right up to the deadline on Monday 3rd February.

Arsenal

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Aston Villa

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Bournemouth

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Brentford

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Total spent: £0

Incomings (From) Fee Outgoings (To) Fee None None

Chelsea

Total spent: £0