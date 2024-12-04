Steve Cooper was recently sacked by Leicester City after just 12 games in charge. The Englishman was given the axe following his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, which left them 16th in the Premier League table with just 10 points to their name.

While many, including Foxes legend Gary Lineker, considered Cooper's sacking harsh, he's just one of many managers who have either lost or left their jobs this season across England's top four divisions. Here is the full list.

Every Premier League & EFL manager to leave in 2024/25 # Manager Club left Date Time in charge 1 Ryan Lowe Preston 12th August 2 years, 249 days 2 Neil Critchley Blackpool 21st August 1 year, 90 days 3 Paul Simpson Carlisle 31st August 2 years, 189 days 4 Steven Schumacher Stoke 16th September 272 days 5 Mike Williamson MK Dons 19th September 338 days 6 Erol Bulut Cardiff 22nd September 1 year, 111 days 7 Scott Lindsey Crawley 25th September 1 year, 258 days 8 Mark Robinson Burton Albion 23rd October 141 days 9 Mark Kennedy Swindon 25th October 149 days 10 Erik ten Hag Man Utd 28th October 2 years, 158 days 11 Paul Hurst Shrewsbury 3rd November 284 days 12 Mark Robins Coventry 7th November 7 years, 246 days 13 Steve Cooper Leicester 24th November 157 days 14 Tim Walter Hull 27th November 180 days

1 Ryan Lowe (Preston North End)

Left: 12th August

Championship side Preston North End parted ways with head coach Ryan Lowe after just one league game this season.

Following the Lilywhites' 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United, Lowe asked to leave the club, telling Preston's board he wanted "a change". The defeat to the Blades was Preston's sixth on the bounce, with Lowe's side having lost their final five games of the previous season - a run of form that saw them fade out of the play-off race.

2 Neil Critchley (Blackpool)

Sacked: 21st August

Blackpool sacked manager Neil Critchley after they began their 2024/25 League One campaign with back-to-back defeats against Crawley Town and Stockport County.

The 45-year-old had previously guided Blackpool to the Championship by way of the play-offs in 2021, and returned to Bloomfield Road in May 2023 after spells with Aston Villa and QPR. However, he was unable to recapture the magic of two years prior, with the Seasiders finishing the 2023/24 campaign in eighth.

3 Paul Simpson (Carlisle United)

Sacked: 31st August

Paul Simpson was let go by Carlisle United following a 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers back in August. The defeat was their third from four league matches this season, having been relegated to League Two under Simpson's tenure last year.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Paul and his staff for their efforts," Carlisle said in a statement.

4 Steven Schumacher (Stoke City)

Sacked: 16th September

Stoke City sacked Steven Schumacher after the Potters lost three of their first five games of the campaign. The final straw came by way of a 1-0 loss to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Schumacher’s tenure as Stoke boss lasted just nine months in total, with the 40-year-old having left Plymouth Argyle to take the job in December 2023.

Two days after sacking Schumacher, Stoke appointed Norwich City coach Narcis Pelach as their new manager on a three-year contract.

5 Mike Williamson (MK Dons)

Left: 19th September

Mike Williamson left MK Dons after a release clause in his contract was met by fellow League Two club Carlisle United, where he replaced Paul Simpson.

Williamson, who spent six years as a player at Newcastle United, had guided the Dons to last season's play-offs, but suffered a record 8-1 aggregate defeat to Crawley Town in the semi-finals.

6 Erol Bulut (Cardiff City)

Sacked: 22nd September

Cardiff City were rock bottom of the Championship when they fired head coach Erol Bulut in mid-September.

The Bluebirds had picked up just one point from six games and scored one goal - their worst start to a season in 94 years. Bulut's final game was a 2-0 home defeat against Leeds United. He has since been replaced by Omer Riza, who remains in interim charge heading into December.

7 Scott Lindsey (Crawley Town)

Left: 25th September

Having guided Crawley Town to League One last season, manager Scott Lindsey left the club in September to drop down a division and take charge at MK Dons, whom his Crawley side had thumped in the play-offs.

First-team coaches Jamie Day and Carl Laraman, as well as goalkeeping coach Steve Hale, also followed Lindsay from Crawley to Buckinghamshire. The Dons lost just one of Lindsey's first nine games, winning six.

8 Mark Robinson (Burton Albion)

Sacked: 23rd October

Mark Robinson was relieved of his duties at Burton Albion following a run of seven successive defeats in all competitions.

"We feel we have reached a point where a change is necessary to improve the team’s results," sporting director Bendik Hareide said at the time.

Robinson, 58, is the third Burton manager in three seasons to have been given the axe before Christmas, following in the footsteps of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Dino Maamria.

9 Mark Kennedy (Swindon Town)

Sacked: 25th October

Swindon Town sacked head coach Mark Kennedy after less than five months in charge following a 2-1 defeat at Salford. Kennedy won just 3 of his 15 games in charge of the Robins, who were 22nd in League Two at the time of his departure.

Just hours after Kennedy's sacking, Swindon appointed former Bristol Rovers, QPR and Blackpool manager Ian Holloway as their new head coach.

10 Erik ten Hag (Manchester United)

Sacked: 28th October

By far and away the most high-profile sacking of the season, Erik ten Hag was let go by Manchester United following a disastrous start to the season. The Dutchman's final game was a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United, which left the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their opening nine games.

Though he guided United to two trophies during his two-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford, Ten Hag has been dubbed the club's worst-ever manager. Ruben Amorim has since stepped in as his replacement.

11 Paul Hurst (Shrewsbury Town)

Sacked: 3rd November