Burnley are believed to be eyeing up a move for an experienced Championship manager to replace Vincent Kompany.

Kompany joins Bayern Munich

After two years in charge and despite signing a five-year extension at Turf Moor last year, Kompany has now departed Burnley for Bayern Munich, with a move being announced on Wednesday. The Belgian has penned a three-year deal to take over from Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena, leaving Alan Pace and Burnley on the hunt for Kompany’s long-term successor.

Two names that have already been linked with the vacant post are Kompany’s former assistant Craig Bellamy and ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard. Reports have claimed that Bellamy is very keen on the prospect of stepping up and becoming manager, having the backing of chief executive Paul Fletcher.

However, Pace doesn’t seem to be so sure about the idea and wants a big name such as Lampard to come in. Now, a new name has emerged from former Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness.

Burnley eyeing Carlos Corberan move

Talking to Football Insider, Wyness reacted to the news of Kompany leaving with Burnley receiving around £10m in compensation, before naming Corberan as a “potential candidate”.

“The number I’ve heard is around £10million, which is a very good compensation number for Kompany. Certainly, that deal has shocked a lot of people. It’s a good payout, and together with the parachute payment – Burnley should be very competitive.

“They’ve got experience at coming back up and I’d be very surprised if them and Leeds aren’t the bookies’ favourites. I’ve heard that Carlos Corberan could be one of the potential candidates. He came close in the playoffs with West Brom.

“I think with the resources Burnley could have, hiring him could be enough to get them back up into the Premier League. Burnley have the chance to go up, invest a bit more – and stay up.”

Corberan gained his first taste of senior management with Huddersfield Town in the Championship, leading the Terriers to a playoff final against Nottingham Forest back in 2021. Since then, the 41-year-old, who plays a 4-2-3-1 formation, had a short spell in charge of Olympiacos and has been at The Hawthorns since October 2022.

Carlos Corberan managerial stats Games 220 Wins 89 Draws 53 Losses 78 Goals scored 298 Goals conceded 277 Points per game 1.45

He guided the Baggies to a Championship playoff semi-final last season and is under contract with the club until 2027. Corberan has also recently been linked with taking over from Enzo Maresca at Leicester City, so if Burnley do want the Spaniard, they may have to make their move relatively quickly.