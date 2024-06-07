Tottenham are being tempted to move for a £40 million ex-Chelsea player, after hearing he's now been put up for sale by his current club.

Spurs targeting replacement for Harry Kane this summer

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has done very well in his first full season without club-record goalscorer and former superstar Harry Kane, guiding the north Londoners back into Europe and contending for a Champions League place over a large portion of 2024/2025.

The majority of their scoring output came courtesy of Son Heung-min and Richarlison, as well as other sources like winger Dejan Kulusevski, with goals being delivered from across the team in a variety of different positions. However, as per widespread recent reports, Postecoglou and the wider Spurs recruitment team are looking to sign another new attacker this summer after Timo Werner - and one who could potentially fill the void left by Kane after his multi-million-pound move to Bayern Munich last year.

Tottenham's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Son Heung-min 17 Richarlison 12 Dejan Kulusevski 8 Brennan Johnson 5 Cristian Romero 5

Tottenham are open to offers for Richarlison as well, who is attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, so any name coming in would potentially succeed the Brazilian alongside Kane.

There are few names who have been linked with a move to north London as Spurs eye up new front men. This week, Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri has emerged as a potentially serious target for Tottenham, as some Spanish media sources state they're even in advanced talks.

The Morocco international, who reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar with his country, scored 20 goals in all competitions last season and could cost as little as £21 million.

However, his lack of Premier League experience is one small downside. Spurs have names in mind more suited to the hustle of English football, like Brentford star Ivan Toney, but a new target to be mentioned this week is former Chelsea hitman Tammy Abraham.

Abraham up for sale with Tottenham tempted to move

Roma have apparently put the Englishman up for sale, which has alerted N17 chiefs in their pursuit of a new striker. According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are tempted to make a move for Abraham after hearing he'll be made available for transfer, with the Serie A side set to demand around £40 million to do a deal.

The former Aston Villa forward enjoyed a phenomenal debut season at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring 17 Serie A goals over 2021/2022, but has failed to replicate those numbers since then - partly due to injuries and the form of his teammates.

"I’ve always said that with the right application, work, commitment and mentality, he can become one of the best strikers in the world," said Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

"Tammy has incredible potential. Last season he produced impressive numbers. Besides being a great player, being with him in the dressing room is a pleasure - he’s vital for our group.”