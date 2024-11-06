A former Glasgow Rangers star would "love to see" one manager possibly replace Philippe Clement at Ibrox.

Latest on Philippe Clement’s Rangers future

The Gers have had a poor start to the Scottish Premiership season, already losing three of their opening 10 top flight fixtures, finding themselves nine points behind Celtic and Aberdeen.

As a result, pressure has been building on Clement, although Rangers did get past Motherwell in the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup on the weekend to set up a tie final with Celtic.

The latest on Clement's future at Rangers is that he still appears to have the support of the board, according to sources close to the manager in Belgium.

Clement did admit before that win that he hasn’t had any conversations with interim chairman John Gilligan or other Ibrox directors regarding his future.

"I didn't have discussions about that. In the last couple of weeks they've been really busy with a lot of other things in the club.

"I'm very confident about that because that was also the really clear message to step in a story for a longer term. They knew everything about the numbers, about what was necessary and I don't want to repeat all these things.

"I think I said it enough. And what consequences it can have. and it's about small margins like last season, taking those margins and making it better, better again.”

There have been claims on potential replacements for Clement at Rangers, one of which is former manager Steven Gerrard, with Ally McCoist even making a suggestion live on air about a return to Scotland for the 4-3-3 style boss.

Scott Arfield “would love to see” Gerrard back at Rangers

Gerrard is currently under pressure in charge of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, but a return to Glasgow where he won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers have been mooted.

One player who was a part of that squad was Scott Arfield, and the midfielder, speaking on The Scottish Football Social Club (4 November), relayed by Ibrox News, addressed the possibility of Gerrard returning to Rangers, admitting he “would love to see it”.

“I would love to see it. I wouldn’t like to see Philippe Clement lose his job because he obviously really cares about it. Every interview, every time he speaks, he speaks so passionately.

“But knowing Steven Gerrard, I would love to see him come back. Some people say never go back to what was amazing but I think with an icon and a man of that profile, once they get back in the hot seat at Rangers, then I think it’s going to be extremely difficult to say no to that.”

Steven Gerrard's record as Rangers manager Wins 124 Draws 41 Losses 27 Players used 65 Days in charge 1,258 Trophies won 1

Both Clement and Gerrard are seemingly under pressure to turn things around at Rangers and Al-Ettifaq respectively, but should the former leave Ibrox in the coming months, the latter’s name could be one to watch.