A former Tottenham employee has been left thrilled by the "positive transfer model" at Spurs as they allegedly chase a £20m forward.

Spurs want new wide player for Postecoglou

The north Londoners are believed to be chasing a new winger this summer as manager Ange Postecoglou seeks more options out wide.

The likes of Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze are being targeted by Spurs, according to reliable reports, despite the abundance of attacking quality which they already possess.

Timo Werner is so far passing his audition for a potential permanent move in the summer, with the German's contract rumoured to contain a £15 million option to buy at the end of this season.

Tottenham's best-performing players in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.45 Son Heung-min 7.44 Pedro Porro 7.19 Cristian Romero 7.11 Dejan Kulusevski 7.08

Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski stand out as the other star wide forwards, but reports have suggested that the likes of Manor Solomon and Bryan Gil could leave Spurs and make way for new arrivals.

Tottenham will also be seeking to continue their trend of signing Europe's most promising up-and-coming talents. They've been linked with FC Copenhagen starlet Roony Bardghji in this regard.

Indeed, HITC also recently claimed that Tottenham are among the club's "pushing hardest" to sign Bardghji this summer, who is thought to be valued at around £20 million. The Swede could well follow his fellow young countryman, Lucas Bergvall, to Spurs if things pan out in Postecoglou's favour.

King thrilled by Bardghji chase at Tottenham

Speaking to Tottenham News, former Spurs scout Bryan King has praised the club for their transfer model - after hearing that news they're apparently chasing a move for Bardghji.

“It would be interesting to see Bardghji join Tottenham and work alongside Lucas Bergvall and Luka Vuskovic," said King.

"That would mean Spurs have signed supposedly the best young players from Croatia, Sweden and Denmark. It would then be up to Postecoglou to see where he would fit these players in and how he would use them.

“It is always exciting when clubs are following young players in Europe, especially young players who have got options. Spurs won the races for Bergvall and Vuskovic, so it will be interesting to see if they can beat out the competition for Bardghji, and why not?

“It looks like the club are trying to integrate the best young European players with their own young players. That is a positive transfer model because you will never lose money on these young players, if they struggle to perform you will always be able to get your money back, that is for sure.”

The 18-year-old announced himself to the rest of Europe with his winner against Manchester United in the Champions League group stages and has carried on that fine form in the Danish Super Liga with seven goals in 15 starts.