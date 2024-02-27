An ex-Tottenham employee from the scouting department has urged the club and chairman Daniel Levy to sign one particular player this summer.

Spurs targeting new defenders

Ange Postecoglou is thought to be keen on bringing in more defenders later this year, regardless of Radu Dragusin's signing from Genoa for around £25 million last month.

The Romania international will find playing time difficult given his role of being a back up to both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, but either one of the duo's absence could spell big trouble for Spurs, much like it did earlier in the campaign.

Romero's often walking a tightrope when it comes to suspension and van de Ven's previous hamstring injury resulted in the Lilywhites' form taking a major dip. Dragusin's signing was an absolute necessity for Postecoglou, with the club now keen on bringing in a new full-back as well.

There is a considerable lack of depth behind both Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie, who've both starred as Postecoglou's inverted full-back first choices. Emerson Royal lies behind Porro, while left-back Ryan Sessegnon is set for a lengthy absence yet again after picking up a hamstring injury.

Reports suggest that Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters could emerge as a target for Spurs, while there are also links with in-form Udinese right-back Festy Ebosele. The latter has made 25 Serie A appearances this season and is a fully-fledged Republic of Ireland international at just 21 years old.

Tottenham told to sign Festy Ebosele by former club scout

Speaking to Tottenham News, former Spurs scout Bryan King has now urged Levy to sign Ebosele after these links to the defender - speaking of his connections to N17 already through Udogie, who himself transferred from Udinese.

“It could be useful to have some cover on the right because they are pretty strong down the left," said King.

"He sounds like he is the right player to bring in. He is a good age, he has got enough Italian connections at the club with Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario, so I imagine it would be easy for him to settle in.

“By the sound of his pedigree, he sounds like someone who could stand in for Pedro Porro and give Tottenham more depth in their squad. I think this signing would be a good idea.”

Ebosele's reputation in Italy is growing at a rapid pace, with veteran Derby County defender Craig Forsyth calling him a "nightmare" to play against.

"He's been getting better and better and that's the thing. It's good to see him improving with that final ball," said Forsyth.

"Still he can get better, there was a lot of opportunities tonight. He's a threat and he's horrible to play against. He's so strong and he's so quick and he can go both ways. He's a nightmare for a defender."