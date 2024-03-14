Ex-Tottenham employee and former club scout Bryan King believes that manager Ange Postecoglou could soon hand a young player more game time.

Spurs set for Champions League chase

Spurs will continue their fierce battle with Aston Villa for fourth very soon, as Postecoglou's side next take on Fulham away this weekend.

The trip to Craven Cottage precedes what was a fantastic win away to Villa in their last game, with Tottenham putting in their best second half display of the season and a very tricky opponent.

Goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Timo Werner capped off a terrific 4-0 victory for the north Londoners, who now hold all the cards mathematically in their chase for a top four finish.

Tottenham's best-performing players per-90 this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) James Maddison 7.45 Son Heung-min 7.44 Pedro Porro 7.19 Cristian Romero 7.11 Dejan Kulusevski 7.08

Spurs sit just two behind Villa with a game in hand, and if they beat Fulham this weekend, then they could temporarily leapfrog Unai Emery's side into fourth - with the Villans not playing till the day after against West Ham.

A slight dampener to Tottenham's win over Villa, though, was the hamstring scare surrounding star defender Micky van de Ven. The Dutchman was hauled off with the issue to be replaced by winter signing Radu Dragusin, who has apparently been impressing in training according to his agent.

“They had a well-laid plan. He had to wait his turn and help his team," said Florin Manea to Fanatik this week.

"It was natural, because the two centre-backs played very well together and it was hard to take them out. From one point of view, it wasn’t normal to take them out. I was talking to someone at the club and he told me he’s training exceptionally well. You can’t blame him. Training is like a match for Radu. That’s what we’ve been aiming for for years. The way you train is the way you play.”

King tips more game time for Dragusin soon

The young defender has been waiting for a consistent run in the team to impress Postecoglou, and he could well get it. Ex-Spurs scout Bryan King says the "complete" Dragusin could well get his chance in the Spurs first team amid concerns surrounding van de Ven.

“The only negative from the win against Aston Villa was van de Ven’s injury," said King to Tottenham News. “Dragusin came on and picked up the pace of the game. As soon as he was on the pitch, Spurs scored, and he of course helped his side to a clean sheet.

“It looks as if he might now get the chance to prove himself and he must take it. He was a little bit silly to pick up a yellow card, he didn’t need to put his foot up to try and block the free-kick, but apart from that he did well. He didn’t take chances, he played it simple and I liked the look of him.”