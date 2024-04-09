A former Tottenham Hotspur scout has claimed that a forward with 18 goals this season could be tempted to link up with Ange Postecoglou this summer.

Spurs planning to sign new attacker for 2024/2025

Even though Spurs have the option to make Timo Werner's deal permanent for around £15 million, as widely reported, it remains the case that the Lilywhites are eager to bring in more fresh faces going forward.

Technical director Johan Lange and co are expected to bring in a player who can contribute in terms of goals and assists, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano late last month, with there being many names under consideration.

Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson continues to be heavily linked with Tottenham ahead of the summer window, coming amid his excellent season in Serie A, and his links with defender Radu Dragusin could well help to sweeten any potential deal.

Tottenham's top goalscorers in all competitions Goals Son Heung-min 15 Richarlison 11 Dejan Kulusevski 6 Brennan Johnson 5 James Maddison 4

The former teammates also share the same agency, and perhaps Spurs' fruitful business relationship with Genoa makes a move for Gudmundsson one to watch.

In terms of asking price, the Iceland international is rumoured to command a price tag of around £26 million, which will come as enticing for Postecoglou's side as they look to strengthen multiple areas when the window reopens.

Valuations will be a crucial component of any Tottenham transfer, with chairman Daniel Levy having to consider the cost of any deal before pursuing it.

Stars of this Championship season may also be turning heads at Spurs in this regard, as some of the division's star players could well depart for what would be seen as affordable fees for an elite English side like Spurs.

While Leeds United are contending for promotion back to the top flight, it is believed their standout forward, Crysencio Summerville, has ended up on Tottenham's radar.

Indeed, Spurs are said to be keeping tabs on Summerville following his excellent 2023/2024, where he has bagged a brilliant 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions for Daniel Farke's side as they fight for a Premier League place next term.

Ex-Tottenham employee claims Summerville may be tempted by Spurs move

Speaking to Tottenham News, former Spurs scout Bryan King has claimed that Summerville could be tempted to join Spurs if they make a big-money offer for him.

“Would Leeds want to sell Summerville? If they are going to get promoted to the Premier League they will need all the help that they can get," said King.

“But for Summerville, if a club like Tottenham come in and offer the money they can offer, that would be very hard for him to turn down. It would be a step up for him though, scoring 17 goals in the Championship is one thing but scoring 17 goals in the Premier League is something else.”

Former Man United midfielder Tom Cleverley has called Summerville the Championship's "best player" this season, and rumour has it he'd cost around £30 million.