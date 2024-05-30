Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has hinted that transfer chief Johan Lange could sell Bryan Gil and replace him with a £21 million forward this summer.

Bryan Gil likely to be sold by Spurs this summer

Three years after ex-managing director Fabio Paratici sealed a part-exchange deal to sign Gil from Sevilla, with Erik Lamela going the other way as part of the agreement, the young attacker could depart north London.

Gil arrived at N17 with a lot of promise, with members of the press even calling him a "very, very exciting talent" and "potential star in the making" (David Cartlidge), however, he has failed to establish himself as a regular first-teamer under multiple head coaches since then.

Out of Tottenham's senior squad members, only the consistently injured Manor Solomon played fewer Premier League minutes than the Spaniard last season, and Gil refused to go out on loan to Brighton in January as he wanted to battle his way into Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Bryan Gil's all-time Tottenham stats in all competitions since 2021 The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 43 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 5 Red cards 0 Minutes played 1,297

Antonio Conte also didn't favour Gil, despite comparing him to Man City star Bernardo Silva and revealing the 23-year-old's burning desire to become an "important" player.

"I'm sure about Gil's future because we're talking about a player who sees football," said Conte to the media in late 2022.

"When I ask him something in the training session, he understands quickly and also his desire is to become an important player. If I have to compare him with someone I can see him like Bernardo Silva at [Man City] in his structure, but, for me, at this moment Silva is physically stronger than him but we are talking about this type of player."

Gil has gone out on loan to spells back to Spain with Valencia and ex-club Sevilla during his time at Spurs, but reports suggest he could leave permanently this summer in search of more game time. Feyenoord are rumoured to have made several offers to sign Gil already, with their club director Dennis te Kloese confirming their interest as well.

A return to his homeland hasn't been ruled out yet, so it will be interesting to see where Gil may end up, as his time with Tottenham looks likely to end soon.

Ex-Tottenham scout hints Lange could swap Gil for Rayan Cherki

If Gil does secure his move away soon, Postecoglou will need a replacement, and Tottenham are believed to be targeting Lyon sensation Rayan Cherki as an option in that regard.

Spurs apparently view Cherki as a "huge talent", amid reports he'd cost around £21 million to prise away from France. Speaking to Tottenham News, former Spurs scout King suggests technical director Lange could replace Gil with Cherki as we approach the summer window's opening.

“He sounds as though he would be an ideal replacement for Gil,” King said.

“If Gil or Giovani Lo Celso are to leave, then Tottenham need to be looking at replacements of a similar or higher level. Cherki is playing for a decent club. Players are going to be leaving so replacements need to be lined up.”