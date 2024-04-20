A former Tottenham scout has claimed that one manager could be forced to sell Spurs his £40 million star this summer, in what would be a real boost for manager Ange Postecoglou ahead of next season.

Hojbjerg exit possible as Spurs plan to bring in new number 6

Alasdair Gold has backed the plethora of reports recently that Spurs want to sign a new number 6 this summer, coming amid the uncertainty surrounding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's future in north London.

The 28-year-old, once an indispensable member of Antonio Conte's starting elevens, is now playing much more of a bit-part role under Postecoglou. Hojbjerg has actually featured in 31 of Spurs' 32 league games this season, but the overwhelming majority of them have come off the substitute's bench.

The former Southampton midfielder has already expressed his dissatisfaction over opportunities to Danish media, claiming he is not happy with the situation and called on Postecoglou to let him start far more often.

“Of course I’m not happy with what’s going on at the club. It’s not a secret, but it’s not something I make a fuss about either," said Hojbjerg to Tipsbladet.

Hojbjerg's best league games for Tottenham this season (at least 45 minutes played) Match Rating (via WhoScored) Brighton 4-2 Tottenham 7.27 Tottenham 2-0 Fulham 7.06 Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest 6.92 Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea 6.90 Tottenham 3-2 Brentford 6.73

“I can put my head on the pillow knowing that I’m giving it my all to show the coach that he should believe in me. This is not the case at the moment, and it’s the coach who has to explain why.”

The Dane's deal also expires in 2025, meaning Spurs could opt to sell Hojbjerg this summer, rather than risk losing him for nothing next year. If Hojbjerg does depart, Postecoglou will need a replacement, and one name who continues to do the rounds is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old's deal also runs out next year, meaning Chelsea will have a tough decision to make regarding his future soon.

Ex-scout thinks Pochettino could be forced to sell Gallagher to Spurs

Speaking to Tottenham News, former scout Bryan King has said that Mauricio Pochettino could be forced to sell Gallagher to Spurs. It could even be for as little as £40 million, despite his star player status right now.

“If they could bring Gallagher to the club, that would be a major signing for Tottenham,” King said.

“He would certainly strengthen the squad and I think he could form an exciting relationship in midfield with James Maddison.

“When you look at Chelsea at the moment, the last thing Gallagher would want to be doing as captain is sorting out arguments between players over who is going to take a penalty. Mauricio Pochettino won’t want to lose Gallagher, but he might not be left with much choice as a result of the financial situation at Chelsea."