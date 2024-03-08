Tottenham appear to be targeting a player who's pretty similar to James Maddison, according to a former Spurs employee.

Spurs eyeing new winger as major summer coup

According to recent reports, the north Londoners want a star winger as their "major summer signing" later this year (Miguel Delaney).

Tottenham currently possess an abundance of wingers, but uncertainty surrounds the futures of both Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon. Meanwhile, it is currently unclear as to whether they will trigger the £15 million buy-out clause in Timo Werner's contract.

There could well be space for Ange Postecoglou to sign another wide player this summer, and this has led to serious interest in the likes of Wolves star Pedro Neto among others.

Most assists for Tottenham in the Premier League this season Number James Maddison 7 Pedro Porro 7 Brennan Johnson 6 Son Heung-min 6 Destiny Udogie 3

Another star attacker who is thought to be on Spurs' agenda is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze. The Englishman, who's been praised for his performances at Selhurst over the last few seasons, has been called a would-be "fantastic signing" and one "a million times better" than Conor Gallagher.

"It would be a really good signing," said former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor to Football Insider last year.

“He’s completely different to Conor Gallagher – he’s a million times better. He can run with the ball at speed, change direction with skill, he’s adding goals to his game, can play in the number ten or off the wing – it’s a fantastic signing."

The 25-year-old is thought to be a target for both Spurs and Man City (Miguel Delaney), and amid the fierce competition for his signature, reports suggest Palace have placed a £77 million price tag on Eze's head.

Tottenham told they could make James Maddison-like signing in Eze

Speaking to Tottenham News, former club scout Bryan King has told Spurs that Eze is a similar player to star playmaker James Maddison - in what is a glowing bit of praise for the ex-QPR man.

“Eze is a good player, I have liked him ever since he was at QPR," said King.

“I like him and I like the way he plays his football. He reminds me of Maddison. He is the player who provides those cute little passes in attacking areas of the pitch for Crystal Palace.”

The midfielder has bagged six goals and one assist for Palace this season, but it would arguably be more if it wasn't for injuries. Eze's haul of 10 goals and four assists in the league last term is more reflective of his final third quality, with pundit Rio Ferdinand calling him "unique".

“His journey has been unique. He’s had disappointments in his academy life, released from clubs, found a new journey and a different pathway for himself. He’s got to this level and now he’s an England international," said Ferdinand to TNT.

“This kid, no disrespect to Palace, could go on and play for one of the top teams. He’s got that individual brilliance; he’s got the awareness when he’s dribbling to keep his head up and bring others into play. I speak to other players that play against him, and they say he’s such an elusive player."