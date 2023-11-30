Celtic could now be in danger of losing one of their first-team men at Parkhead after it emerged that a surprise suitor has joined the race for his signature, according to a report.

Celtic's January plans...

Despite sitting top of the Scottish Premiership table with 36 points from their opening 14 fixtures, it is no secret that Celtic will be keen to enter the January market in search of further reinforcements as Brendan Rodgers looks to retain his side's league title.

Reports suggest that the former Leicester City boss could look to bolster his options on the left-hand side of defence, with Estoril defender Tiago Araujo believed to be one of the Hoops' January targets. Celtic have made overtures to try and land the 22-year-old in a deal that could be worth around £4 million in total.

Capable of functioning as a left-back or further up on the same flank, Rodgers is said to be keen to get a deal over the line for the Portugal Under-21 international, who would add competition for Greg Taylor and Alexandro Bernabei if he were to move to Parkhead.

Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden is once again on the Scottish champions' radar after they previously tried to sign the Birkerod-born attacker in the summer window; however, the Hoops will need to fend off stiff competition from clubs in England, Germany and France for his signature, as per reports in Denmark via Football Scotland.

Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu could be unavailable come the New Year if they are selected to feature for their respective nations on Asian Cup duty, making acquiring a striking addition an important part of Rodgers' transfer plans.

Nevertheless, outgoings will be necessary at Celtic and one of their key men is now being eyed by a European giant as the mid-season transfer window approaches.

AC Milan eye David Turnbull swoop

According to Pianeta Milan via Football Scotland, AC Milan are eyeing a surprise swoop for Celtic midfielder David Turnbull alongside several Italian clubs, as his contract at Parkhead is set to expire in the summer of 2024. Hoops boss Rodgers has also previously put on record his ambition to keep the former Motherwell man in Glasgow.

David Turnbull in 2023/24 - Scottish Premiership (Transfermarkt) Appearances 11 Goals 7 Assists 0

Speaking to the outlet, intermediary Michele Fratine revealed the Rossoneri's interest in the Scotland international, stating: "He has broken verbally with Celtic and his contract expires on 31 May 2024 . Signing him in January would cost 8 million euros, maximum 10. Otherwise Milan will have to hope to be chosen next summer from a very vast list of suitors.

"Scottish international, like Bologna 's Lewis Ferguson, with different characteristics. Modern, complete midfielder: he scored 7 goals in 11 league games for Celtic. Very interesting profile that many Italian clubs are looking at, including Milan."

Labelled "excellent" by Celtic boss Rodgers, Turnbull has took his chance to impress this term when called upon; however, his lack of regular minutes may force him to look elsewhere as his future continues to hang in the balance.