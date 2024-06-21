Newcastle United's move to land their second signing of the summer could reportedly "happen very quckly" if they present an "exceptional offer" in the coming weeks.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have already announced Eddie Howe's first arrival of the summer in the form of Lloyd Kelly and have already been linked with more incomings. Kelly represents wise business from those at St James' Park, given that the defender arrived for free following the expiry of his Bournemouth contract at the end of the season. Handing Howe some much-needed defensive cover, Kelly could quickly become an important part of his squad.

Away from Kelly's arrival, Newcastle have been linked with moves for the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Michael Olise in two deals that would offer them instant upgrades on Miguel Almiron, whose Tyneside future has been in doubt in recent months.

As the Magpies look to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, he could be among those sacrificed.

If that is to be the case, Howe will need a replacement, and if it's not Olise or Summerville, another name could enter St James' Park. According to Bild, via Sport Witness, an "exceptional bid" from Newcastle could see a transfer "happen very quickly" to sign Brajan Gruda from Mainz this summer.

The Premier League side are reportedly wooing the Bundesliga man alongside Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

A man in demand, Mainz would only accept an "exceptional offer" for their winger in what could see things move very quickly. That said, it's currently unsure whether Newcastle are willing to submit such an offer this summer.

"Superb" Gruda could replace Almiron

Almiron, now 30 years old, is a player Newcastle must think about replacing with a younger model. And Gruda is exactly that. The Mainz ace showed plenty of glimpses of his quality for Mainz last season and whilst he may be far from the finished product, Howe would have plenty to work with if the Magpies welcomed the young German this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Brajan Gruda Miguel Almiron Goals 4 3 Assists 3 1 Expected Goals 3.5 4.5 Key Passes 43 24

Despite lacking the same experience as Almiron, Gruda outperformed Almiron in a number of attacking areas last season in a potential sign of things to come this summer. What's most promising is the fact that Gruda outperformed his expected goals and made almost double the amount of key passes that Almiron managed, which would instantly benefit the likes of Alexander Isak.

It's no shock that the German earned such high praise as a result of his performances last season, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig dubbing his run of form in April "superb". Now, if Newcastle match Mainz's "exceptional offer" demand, they could be the side benefitting from a player with plenty more to come in the next few years.