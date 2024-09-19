Ipswich Town are seemingly hard at work behind the scenes extending contracts to some of their promotion heroes.

Ipswich Town searching for first Premier League win

Kieran McKenna and those at Portman Road were extremely productive during the summer transfer window, bringing in 12 new players after winning promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich Town's new signings summer 2024 Player Fee (as per Transfermarkt) Omari Hutchinson €23.5m Jacob Greaves €21.5m Liam Delap €17.85m Jack Clarke €17.7m Dara O'Shea €14.2m Sammie Szmodics €10.6m Arijanet Muric €9.55m Chiedoze Ogbene €9.5m Conor Townsend €590k Jens Cajuste Loan Kalvin Phillips Loan Ben Johnson Free

However, the club are still awaiting their first victory back in the top flight, losing two and drawing two of their opening four fixtures. There have been promising signs and McKenna will be hoping that Ipswich’s first league win is just around the corner, with an away trip to Southampton and home clash against Aston Villa the remaining games for September.

However, away from the pitch, the club have secured new deals for winger Wes Burns and goalkeeper Christian Walton, who recently joined Sam Morsy in extending their Portman Road stays. Now, they could be joined by some more promotion heroes.

Stuart Watson, chief writer for The East Anglian Daily Times, relayed some exciting comments from McKenna in recent days regarding talks over more new contracts. The Tractor Boys boss said he thinks “conversations” are ongoing when it comes to more players signing new deals, reflecting on deals for Burns and Walton in the process.

“It’s very important we keep a good core of players who have been a really, really important part of the journey over the last couple of years. As we grow and develop now as a football club, and as we bring new players in, those players who have been part of the journey are going to help with integration both on and off the pitch.

“These players have been a big part of the culture that has been built at the training ground. Christian, in his role in the goalkeeper department, is very much an example of that. Wes has produced performances that we hoped for and expected in the Premier League – he had a really good start against Liverpool – and also he is a positive and popular character around the training ground. Both have important roles to play.

“We want to keep that balance this season of players who have been with us and having new players we think can help us and add to us. I think where we’ve ended up at the end of the transfer window is a good balance and pretty much where we wanted to be.

“Getting that blend right is how we want to build and develop the squad. Those two boys signing contracts is a pretty good sign of the model that we want to follow. I think there are conversations ongoing with some others in terms of them receiving and committing to new contracts."

Some of the promotion heroes who the club could be speaking to are Leif Davis, Luke Woolfenden, Axel Tuanzebe and Cameron Burgess, who are all out of contract at the end of the campaign, although Ipswich have an option to extend Davis’ by a further 12 months.