An exciting update has emerged on the chances of Leeds United signing Aston Villa attacker Emiliano Buendia before the transfer deadline.

Leeds yet to make a January signing

Daniel Farke and the 49ers Enterprises are yet to bolster the Whites squad with new signings in 2025.

Leeds are in a good position to seal automatic promotion from the Championship as things stand, however, a four-horse race is emerging with Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland.

One player who has been linked with a move to Elland Road is Buendia, with Leeds currently relying heavily on Brenden Aaronson in the number 10 role.

Buendia starred under Farke at Norwich in the Championship, winning two second tier titles in 2019 and 2021. A return to the division with Farke at Leeds has been mooted, and a fresh update has emerged.

Graeme Bailey, talking to Leeds United News, has now revealed that Farke sees Buendia as part of his Premier League plans at Leeds, with those at Elland Road considering including an obligation to buy in a loan deal if the Whites get promoted.

“Leeds are playing the long game with him. The longer it goes on in the window, the more chance they will have of getting him. They like him, no secret in that. They see Buendia as that extra little spark to get them over the line.

“Villa would like an obligation if Leeds get promoted. It’s something Leeds are thinking about. It’s how much does Farke want Buendia and that will tell us everything. [Farke] sees Buendia as part of his Premier League plans.

“That will be the question asked of Farke now by the Leeds hierarchy; ‘Do you genuinely see Buendia [as a long-term signing]? We’re not going to pay massive wages, which is what he is on and a loan fee, just for a few months if you don’t see him as part of the Premier League plans’.

“Villa are insisting on an obligation now. Whether they still do come the last week of the window [remains to be seen].”

Buendia under Farke at Norwich Games 121 Goals 24 Assists 41 Titles 2

The journalist also made a promising claim to add that Villa want Buendia, on £75,000-a-week, to go to Leeds instead of Spain and that there’s a “good chance” a move goes through before February 3.

“Villa would like him to go to Leeds instead of Spain because of his wages, what they can get covered. Villa aren’t forcing him away, but they will be pushing him to Leeds. Valencia haven’t got the finances to rival Leeds.

“One to keep an eye on. I can see it happening. If it doesn’t happen, then it tells us Leeds don’t see him as part of the [long-term] plans. But I would foresee him join with an obligation. If you bring him in and it gets [promotion[ over the line, from what I’m hearing there is a good chance they will do it.

“They are playing the long game and believe they will get a better deal the longer they leave it. There’s a real interest there. They really want him.”