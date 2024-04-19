Wolves are set for an exciting summer if reports are to be believed, with the Old Gold on the hunt for a forward ahead of the new season.

Wolves deal for Broja fell through in January

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has done an excellent job in keeping his side well out of a relegation battle this season, steering them into the calm waters of Premier League midtable ahead of the final games of the season.

But he hasn't had it all his own way, with injuries and a small squad leaving him handicapped and the 46 goals that Wolves have managed this season are one of the lowest in the division, one fewer than Luton and the same as Brentford.

O'Neil called for a striker to be signed in the January transfer window, but financial fair play issues meant that they couldn't get a deal over the line, with Chelsea attacker Armando Broja the man that they had set their sights on.

‌“Finances are an issue. I was speaking to Chelsea about Armando Broja for a lot of the day.‌ We couldn’t afford to do it financially.", O'Neil explained.

“We weren’t able to go to the places others were. And that’s the position. It’s the position the club said they were in when they spoke to me. I was hopeful that clearing some wages would enable me to act. It turns out that wages weren’t a problem, the fees were."

Wolves' frontline options 23/24 Player Appearances Pedro Neto 19 Matheus Cunha 27 Hwang-Hee Chan 23 Fabio Silva 8 Sasa Kalajdzic 11 Pablo Sarabia 25

Broja eventually joined Fulham on loan but has hardly featured given the excellent form of Rodrigo Muniz at Craven Cottage. Former boss Frank Lampard praised the Albanian during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

"He’s a very nice, very good lad and a very talented young boy. He’s fast, strong, has a real eye for goal and he’s a very, very good young player so I’m very aware of his strengths in a Southampton team playing very well."

What next for Wolves?

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shed light on what the summer may hold for Wolves, and has claimed that while Broja is still very much appreciated at Molineux, other striker targets may well present themselves ahead of the new season and it may well once more depend on finances. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano expects Wolves to be "busy" for a striker in an exciting claim.

“The position for Wolves is still there. So let's see what's going to happen or if they will add some other player to their shortlist of strikers. Let's also see what Chelsea want to do with Broja because he's returning to Stamford Bridge. But for sure, I think Wolves will be busy with a striker in the summer transfer window.”

This could come as music to the ears of Wolves fans, with Molineux having been crying out for a striker since Raul Jimenez's unfortunate head injury saw his career grind to a halt in the midlands.

Though it may not be Broja that they eventually sign, given O'Neil's ability to get a tune out of Wolves' squad this season, there will be confidence that a striker will only serve to see them fly up the table, and maybe even challenge for a European spot next season.