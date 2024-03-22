Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson has been giving his thoughts on Archie Gray’s breakthrough campaign at Elland Road, while also making an exciting claim on another prospect at Thorp Arch.

Archie Gray’s breakthrough season at Leeds

After making his senior debut on the opening weekend of the Championship season, Gray hasn’t looked back and has been an important member of Daniel Farke’s squad as the Whites look to get back to the Premier League.

Archie Gray's best Leeds performances in the Championship WhoScored rating Swansea City 0-4 Leeds United 7.76/10 Leeds United 1-0 Norwich City 7.34/10 Leeds United 1-0 Queens Park Rangers 7.28/10 Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Leeds United 7.25/10 Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City 7.22/10

Now 18 years of age, the midfielder began the season in midfield with Ethan Ampadu before moving to right-back and making the spot his own.

He has been rewarded with a new long-term contract at Elland Road, while also being name-checked by England manager Gareth Southgate and a call-up to England's U21s.

Simon Grayson praises Archie Gray

Speaking to Football FanCast on behalf of Aviator Trading, Grayson was asked what he's made of Gray’s breakthrough season. The former White boss waxed lyrical over the youngster while also sharing a conversation with Leeds legend Eddie Gray, who said Archie’s younger brother, Harry, “is probably even going to be better”.

“Well, over the last few years, there's been lots of talk about him coming through the academy being the next big thing. I'm good friends with Eddie and Eddie was saying he's going to be a good player and his younger brother is probably even going to be better. “But you never know how they're going to adapt to playing in the first-team. Can they handle the pressure? Can they have the mentality of being a first-team player but also playing for Leeds United where the expectancy level is obviously very high? And you cannot give him enough credit. He's adapted to first-team football like a duck to water, like you'd never think that he's just turned 18. The composure, the maturity that he's had playing in centre midfield, playing at right-back. “It's been a remarkable period for him and it'll just show that he's going to go on to have a wonderful career. And who knows where that's going to take him but yeah, fantastic and brilliant for him and the Academy and the Gray family in general, because there's obviously an iconic name there.”

Harry Gray is a forward coming through the ranks with Leeds and has already been linked with a move to Manchester City.

Archie recently admitted he’d love to play alongside Harry in the first team, following in the footsteps of Eddie and Frank: “Yeah he’s a good player, he’s a good player. I don’t want to say too much about him, he’ll get a bit big-headed. If he keeps training hard them I’m sure he can do what I’m doing… hopefully, I’d love to play with him one day. It’d be like [great uncle] Eddie and [grandfather] Frank playing with each other again.”